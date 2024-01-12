 Skip to main content
I sat in Razer’s new gaming chair, and my back loved it

Luke Larsen
By
The Razer Iskur V2 in a demo room.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

I’m a father of two, and my back hasn’t been the same these past few years. At CES 2024, I took a seat in Razer’s new Iskur V2 gaming chair — and I could really feel the difference in support on my lower back.

The best feature is the new lumbar support, which Razer calls the “6D Adjustable and Adaptive Lumbar Support System.” It’s unlike any gaming chair I’ve ever sat in — or any other desk chair, for that matter. Essentially, the spring-loaded mechanism built into the cushion allows you to lean left and right in the chair, with the rotation supporting you at every angle in real time. Razer calls it a “one of its kind” innovation in ergonomics, and from my experience, I have to agree.

It feels almost like leaning against the curve of an exercise ball, with it adjusting naturally from side to side. I know I’m describing in words what is truly a “have to try it yourself” experience, but really, it was supremely comfortable.

The lumbar cushion on the Razer Iskur V2.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The extra adjustments you can do make it even better. Tactile knobs on the bottom right and left of the chair allow you to fine-tune the height and protrusion. Within a few seconds, I had a really comfortable position dialed in.

Beyond that, the Iskur V2 features a few other improvements over the original Iskur, which was already one of the best gaming chairs you could buy. The base cushion is bigger this time around, and you can even recline down completely flat. Naps between games sounds like a good deal to me.

A model laying reclined on the Razer Izkur V2 gaming chair.
Razer

The only thing I didn’t love was the strap foam head cushion, which I couldn’t quite get comfortable in as a taller person. The chair technically supports heights ranging up to 6 feet, 5 inches. The chair is also made of the same synthetic leather material as the original, but pulls back the outline of green that made the original Iskur a bit more bombastic.

The Iskur V2 is currently available to purchase. It costs $649 and comes with a three-year warrantee.

