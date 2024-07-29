 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD ripped off my favorite app — and I love it

By
Cyberpunk 2077 on the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Just months of releasing AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), the company revealed the second version of the frame generation feature. Now infused with AI, AFMF 2 promises lower latency, better performance on low-end hardware, and “significant improvements” to image quality. Better yet, you don’t have to wait for it. If you have a supported AMD GPU, AFMF 2 is available now through the latest Radeon Software driver.

There’s a lot here, and it sounds strikingly similar to what we’ve seen with Lossless Scaling. I’ve written about Lossless Scaling in the past, which is a $7 Steam app that can add frame generation to any game. AMD clearly took some pointers from the utility. For starters, it’s using a frame generation model that’s been trained on machine learning, which Lossless Scaling also includes. Most significantly, AMD now includes a Performance mode to reduce the overhead of the frame generation on low-end hardware — that’s also a key feature of Lossless Scaling.

Recommended Videos

Regardless of where AMD got its inspiration, these are welcome changes. I haven’t been shy about the lackluster performance and image quality of AFMF, all while consistently singing the praises of Lossless Scaling. If AFMF 2 is able to match what Lossless Scaling offers, that’s great. At the very least, it saves AMD users $7 on picking up the app on Steam.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

In addition to the headlining changes, AFMF 2 includes better API support. Previously, AFMF was restricted to DirectX 11 and 12 games only. AFMF 2 supports both of those APIs, along with OpenGL and Vulkan.

As with the previous version, AFMF 2 works across RX 6000 and RX 7000 GPUs, both on desktop and mobile. It also works with Ryzen 7000 and 8000 processors that include integrated graphics, though AMD says some models aren’t supported. It hasn’t specified which models yet. For me, the lingering question is the ROG Ally. Asus’ handheld, along with the updated ROG Ally X, supports AFMF. I’ve asked AMD if the handheld will also support AFMF 2, and I’ll update this story when I hear back.

Although AFMF 2 is available now, it’s in a technical preview. That means you can expect some bugs and oddities as you use the feature in some games. AMD says it welcomes bug reports and that it expects to release AFMF 2 officially toward the end of the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
I just fell in love with this adorable pink monitor
The pink LG MyView smart monitor on a desk.

Pink PC peripherals aren't easy to come by, which is sad if you're anything like me. But LG just released a limited edition MyView Smart Monitor bundled with a wireless keyboard and a mouse -- and they're all in pink! It's a really nice dusty pastel pink too, nothing too garish.

The monitor itself is a 27-inch, Full HD IPS MyView smart monitor with built-in webOS 23. This operating system lets you use streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video without connecting the monitor to a laptop, desktop, or gaming console. The resolution is 1080p, and the brightness is 250 nits -- so it's pretty basic in terms of specs and quality. It's nothing as fancy as a 4K OLED LG monitor, but the whole desktop setup costs just $299, so it's not a bad deal.

Read more
I used two popular data recovery services to see which saved my files
A photo shows Stellar Data Recovery Premium and Recuva Professional side-by-side on a PC monitor

If you’re looking for the best data recovery software but don’t want to spend too much, Stellar Data Recovery and Recuva Professional are worth considering. Each has free and paid versions to help scan and restore your lost files.

I recently reviewed the top subscription plans from Stellar and Recuva, so I can share my hands-on test results and customer service experience to help you make an informed decision.
Tiers and pricing
Stellar Data Recovery Premium and Recuva Professional price tiers are shown side by side. Digital Trends

Read more
How I made my PC more sustainable, just in time for summer — and you can too
Gaming PC on a desk.

I don't like being hot, and I don't like that the planet is getting hotter, either. So, when summer rolls around, my morals and personal proclivities align in a way that makes me look around for anything I can turn off, or turn down to make my life more bearable.

Among all the electronics I own, my gaming and work PC is arguably the biggest power sink and heat producer, so as the summer months unfolded in 2024, I went on a crusade -- a crusade to make my PC more efficient, so it doesn't make me quite so hot in turn. I hope what I learned in my own journey can you help you along the way, too.
The AC isn't the answer
Why yes, I could just turn on the air conditioning. That would solve all my problems in that me and my beloved PC would be as cool as we want to be. But energy bills are catastrophically high here in the U.K., most of us don't have AC anyway (I have a small portable unit for emergencies), and running a power-hungry piece of electronics to cool down my other power-hungry piece of electronics feels completely counterproductive -- not to mention a little hypocritical considering my own efforts in remaining environmentally friendly.

Read more