We finally have good news about AMD’s RX 9070 XT

AMD announced its next graphics card, the RX 9070 XT, last month, but details about the GPU have been sparse. We might finally have some good news to share, though. According to VideoCardz, AMD is set to hold a press conference later this month that will detail the RDNA 4 architecture and the performance we can expect out of AMD’s next GPU.

Although we’ve long known that AMD would concede the flagship battle to Nvidia in the face of the RTX 5090, Team Red was particularly light on details when it announced the RX 9070 XT. The company didn’t so much as share specs for the new card, instead leaving it to board partners to fill in the missing details. Then, the card was reportedly delayed. AMD originally told us it would launch in a matter of “weeks,” only to backtrack and point toward a March release later.

VideoCardz says the update comes via Chinese outlet Benchlife, though we were unable to find the original story that VideoCardz cites. The outlet reportedly pointed toward an architecture event for RDNA 4 toward the end of February, perhaps gearing up for a release date in March that AMD has teased.

Although AMD hasn’t confirmed anything publically, it would make sense for the company to hold an event around this time. Nvidia is set to launch its RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 graphics cards this month, and AMD could angle its event to steal some limelight from Team Green. It would also be a great opportunity for AMD to detail its RDNA 4 architecture. We’ve learned about the specs of these cards from board partners, but AMD has yet to share any details about the architecture itself.

Regardless of when or if AMD holds an event, the next few months are heating up for the world of the best graphics cards. Both AMD and Nvidia have two new GPUs on the way, and all of them will likely duke it out in performance around the same price. Hopefully, buyers win when the cards show up so we don’t get a repeat of the disappointment we saw with Nvidia’s recent RTX 5080.