If you have many online meetings and it feels like your webcam needs an upgrade, Woot has the offer for you. Today, you can buy the Logitech C920e HD webcam for $52 instead of $70. The $18 will only be around for the next ten days or, crucially, until it sells out. Woot stock can end up very popular so if this is the webcam for you, hit the buy button before you miss out. If you’ve just snapped up a great monitor deal, you likely could do with a sweet new webcam up top.

Why you should buy the Logitech C920e HD webcam

Logitech makes some of the best webcams around and the Logitech C920e HD webcam will be a great option for many people. It has a 78-degree fixed field of view so it can display individual users in a well-balanced frame. That’s all while providing enough room to share items in the picture too. It has built-in HD autofocus so you can be confident that you’ll be seen clearly at all times. There’s also automatic light correction which is a big help.

For privacy, there’s an attachable privacy screen that flips up and down so you can cover or expose the lens as needed. Being a physical attachment, you can always see at a glance if you can be seen or not. It also comes with a sturdy and adjustable clip which makes it simple to mount on any laptop or monitor, while there are 1/4 inch threads to mount the webcam on a tripod if you prefer.

For sound, there are two integrated omnidirectional microphones for capturing audio clearly from up to one meter away so you always sound natural and clear. It all comes together to ensure that the Logitech C920e HD webcam is certified for Zoom, works with all popular video calling apps, and is TAA compliant. For all your working needs, you’ll be delighted with how well the Logitech C920e HD webcam works.

The Logitech C920e HD webcam usually costs $70 but right now, you can buy it from Woot for just $52 thereby saving $18. A great investment for your work-from-home setup, the deal only lasts a matter of days or until it sells out so it’s a smart move to buy it now so you can enjoy a great new webcam sooner.

Editors' Recommendations