 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems are up to 40% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The TP-Link Deco mesh Wi-Fi system on a table.
TP-Link

If you’re looking at router deals because your current one doesn’t reach every corner of your home, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s ongoing discounts of up to 40% for TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems. TP-Link is one of the most trusted brands in the internet connectivity space, so you know that you’ll be getting top-quality devices when you go for any of its mesh Wi-Fi systems. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as the potential savings from these offers may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

What to buy in Amazon’s TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems sale

The most affordable option in Amazon’s TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems sale also features the largest discount percentage-wise: the TP-Link Deco X20. From its original price of $100, a 40% discount brings it down to for savings of $40. This device provides Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, support for Wi-Fi 6 technology, parental controls that will monitor and limit usage for children, and compatibility with all internet service providers. If you buy a three-pack of the TP-Link Deco X20, you’ll have to pay instead of $180 for savings of $20. You’ll get Wi-Fi coverage for up to 5,800 square feet after setting up all of them.

For a more powerful mesh Wi-Fi system, you can go for the TP-Link Deco XE75, which supports Wi-Fi 6E technology and the new 6GHz band, and covers up to 2,900 square feet for a from $170 following a $40 discount. It even uses artificial intelligence to learn your network environment and usage behavior so that you’ll remain connected at all times. You can get a two-pack of the TP-Link Deco XE75 for 5,500 square feet of coverage at $10 off, bringing the bundle’s price from $220.

Related

If your home isn’t hooked up to a mesh Wi-Fi system yet, or you’re planning to upgrade to a better brand, you should check out the offers in Amazon’s TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems sale. With discounts of up to 40%, you’ll be in line for massive savings with any of these deals. However, you have to hurry. Whether you’re going with one of our recommendations above or you’re thinking about browsing all the options yourself, move fast because these prices may go back to normal sooner than you expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
HP Spring Sale: Up to 52% off bestselling laptops and free shipping
HP Spectre x360 16 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

HP currently has a huge Spring sale on with substantial discounts on many different laptops from the inexpensive HP Pavilion to the highly sought-after HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. With hundreds of dollars to be saved, these are the laptop deals you need to check out. Below, we’ve picked out some highlights but the best idea is to take a look for yourself by clicking the button below. There are dozens of laptops to choose from.

What to shop for in the HP Spring sale
With HP being one of the best laptop brands out there, whatever you buy in the HP Spring sale is sure to be great. The cheapest laptop in the sale is the which is down to $220 from $330. It’s pretty basic but its Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage suits ChromeOS well. It’s perfect for simple tasks or for your child’s first system.

Read more
Stop what you’re doing and buy this 17-inch laptop right now
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Do you need a new laptop but your budget is pretty tight? There’s a big discount on a HP 17-inch laptop at HP right now and it’s easily one of the best laptop deals for anyone keen to save money. Usually costing $500, you can buy this laptop for just $280 thereby saving $230. For a 17-inch laptop, that’s a huge discount so if you’re looking for a cheap desktop replacement, this is well worth checking out. It’s the latest example of what great value you can get from laptops these days. Here’s what you need to know about it if you need a little more convincing.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
Knowing what to buy when seeking a new laptop can feel pretty complicated. There are so many options around and when your budget doesn’t allow for something from the best laptops list, what do you do? Prioritize certain parts of the laptop and think deeply about what you need. Here’s a quick overview of why you should buy this particular HP 17-inch laptop.
You need a huge screen
Laptops typically focus on offering either 13-inch or 15-inch screens. 17-inch screens are available but they’re not as common meaning they aren’t discounted as frequently. With this laptop, you get a 17-inch HD+ screen. That means an increased resolution of 1600 x 900 which adds to the flexibility that comes here. You’ll have more screen space for juggling many windows or simply being able to see things more clearly. It also has 250 nits of brightness which isn’t high but isn’t bad going either.
You’re happy with a basic spec
The HP Laptop 17z isn’t the fastest of laptops but it’s just fine for typing up documents, browsing online and other basic but daily duties. Most people don’t need anything too fast other than gamers or video editors so this model will suffice. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need for daily usage.
You want reliability
Originating from one of the best laptop brands, the HP Laptop 17z is well-designed to be reliable and comfortable to use. It has a lift-hinge which elevates the keyboard for a more natural typing experience that is easier on your wrists. It also has an enlarged clickpad which is convenient while there’s HP Fast Charge support which gives you back 50% of power in about 45 minutes. Its keyboard also has a numeric keypad which is useful for entering plenty of figures quickly. It all comes together to mean this HP 17-inch laptop is more versatile than you’d expect for the price.

Read more
Save $300 on this Samsung 34-inch OLED gaming monitor right now
Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

If your PC gaming setup needs a display upgrade and you're willing to splurge on monitor deals, you may want to go for the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. From its original price of $1,200, the OLED gaming monitor is down to a more reasonable $900 following a $300 discount from Samsung. It's still pretty expensive, but we assure you that every penny is worth it for this fantastic screen. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there's a chance that the monitor is back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is featured in our list of the best gaming monitors as a a bright and very responsive ultrawide OLED monitor. Its QD-OLED screen offers the best of both QLED and OLED, with the hybrid display technology offering impressive levels of contrast, perfect blacks, and brightness that will make you enjoy the best PC games even more. With Ultra WQHD resolution, you'll get sharp details and vibrant colors, and with a 21:9 ratio and a curved screen, you'll have a larger field of vision that will give you the advantage over your opponents.

Read more