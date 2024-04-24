Save $100 on this Netgear mesh Wi-Fi system at Crutchfield

If you want every corner of your home to have access to a stable internet connection, you’re going to want to buy a mesh Wi-Fi system. There are lots of options out there among all the router deals online, but here’s one that we recommend — the Netgear Orbi AX6000 tri-band Wi-Fi system, which Crutchfield is selling at $100 off. Instead of $900, you’ll just have to pay $800 for this mesh Wi-Fi system, but only if you hurry. The discount is expected to last for a few more days, but we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by the end of the sale.

Why you should buy the Netgear Orbi AX6000 tri-band Wi-Fi system

The Netgear Orbi AX6000 tri-band Wi-Fi system includes a router module and two satellites to create a mesh network that supports Wi-Fi 6 and will provide coverage across 7,500 square feet. The router and the satellites will use a single network name for a seamless connection as you move around — horizontally or vertically — and MU-MIMO technology will allow for simultaneous streaming across multiple devices, so even if everyone in the family is connected to the mesh Wi-Fi system at the same time, nobody will experience any lag or buffering while watching streaming shows.

With the free Netgear Orbi app, the Netgear Orbi AX6000 tri-band Wi-Fi system is easy to install as you’ll be guided through the entire process of setting up the router module and the satellites. You’ll be able to access settings and monitor performance through the app, and you can use voice commands through smart home devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to make adjustments to the system.

The Netgear Orbi AX6000 tri-band Wi-Fi system is an excellent investment because it’s going to significantly improve your internet experience at home. It’s available from Crutchfield with a $100 discount that slashes its price to $800 from $900, but if you want the savings, you should probably proceed with the purchase right away. It won’t be a good idea to wait until the sale’s last minute because stocks may already be all gone by then, so add the Netgear Orbi AX6000 tri-band Wi-Fi system to your cart and complete the transaction as soon as possible.

