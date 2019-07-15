Amazon cuts prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh network router for Prime Day

Share

Amazon cut prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh wireless network devices for Prime Day 2019. Signing up for high-speed internet is an essential requirement for smart homes, but distributing consistent access to that speed throughout your residence is not your service provider’s responsibility. Even if your internet service installation included a Wi-Fi router, distance from the router, intervening walls and other construction, and household appliances can cut off or severely cut back the consistent level of speed required for high-speed applications like games and media streaming.

Google Wi-Fi systems mesh network routers are expandable, connecting to act like a cross between additional wireless access points and Wi-Fi extenders. Mesh networking combines 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz wireless networks taking advantage of the relative strengths of each: 2.4 GHz frequencies carry signals further and 5.0 GHz signals have higher potential speed. According to Google, in typical homes a single Google Wi-fi system is sufficient for a home with 500 to 1, 500 square feet, two will do the job for a 1,500 to 3,000 square-foot house, and houses with 3,000 to 4,500 square feet need three Google Wi-Fi units. We’ve found the best discounts on Google Wi-Fi systems on Amazon. If you use a conventional wireless router and want faster and more consistent Wi-Fi in your home, these two deals can help you save up to $70.

Google Wi-Fi system — $40 off

Each Google Wi-Fi system supports IEEE 801.22a/b/g/n/ac wireless signals, which covers today’s commonly available wireless standards for residential use. There are two Gigabit Ethernet ports on the bottom of each unit. If you buy a single unit, one port connects to your high-speed internet modem (it’s referred to as a WAN or Wide Area Network connection because it connects to a system that exists outside your home that distributes to many locations). The second port on a single Google Wi-Fi system installation is available for devices that either requires a wired connection or could benefit from a slightly stronger signal. Setting up a mesh network is a simple process using the Google Wi-Fi app.

Normally priced at $129, a single Google Wi-Fi system is just $89 during Prime Day. If you have what Google defines as a small home, 500 to 1,500 square feet, one unit should be enough to provide adequate wireless speed and consistency. The Prime Day discount on Google Wi-Fi presents a good opportunity to speed up your smart home at a very reasonable price.

Google Wi-Fi system, 3-Pack — $70 off

The Google Wi-Fi system 3-pack is nominally what you will need for the fastest and most consistent wireless signal throughout a home with 3,000 to 4,500 square feet of space. You may find, however, that a 3-system set-up is best for your residence if you have unusually thick walls, a floor plan with relatively distant spaces where you want fast internet, multiple floors, and myriad other potential signal hindrances. Because Google doesn’t sell a 2-pack, just a single system or a 3-pack, if you live a middle- to large-size home chances are you’ll benefit from buying a 3-pack and moving the second and third units around until you are satisfied that you have the best wireless signal everywhere you want it. The Google Wi-Fi system is a mesh network, but there is no assurance that it will work well with other mesh network systems. Therefore, it’s probably prudent to pay for the 3-pack even if on paper it appears you’ll only need two units.

Usually $299, the Google W-Fi system 3-pack is discounted to $229 during this sale, or about $78 per unit. If you’re looking for a multiple point mesh network system for your home, this deal is an attractive opportunity.

