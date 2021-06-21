  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Fire TV Cube is only $80 today – because Prime Day

By

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup, you shouldn’t let this year’s Prime Day deals end without making a purchase. Amazon’s Fire TV devices offer different features and benefits, but if you want a complete entertainment control center, you’re in luck as the Fire TV Cube is available for only $80, after a $40 discount to the streaming device’s original price of $120. This deal will only last from Sunday to Tuesday, so act quick!

The Amazon Fire TV Cube appears in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices of 2021, as the option for those who want to do away with remotes because, in addition to providing access to streaming content, it also functions as a smart speaker through which you can control the rest of your home entertainment system. This is why the device is also part of the best Amazon Fire TV devices, as the best choice for home theaters. With its built-in IR blaster and IR extension cable, you can control the other components of your home theater and your smart home devices by issuing voice commands to the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

It’s easy to set up the Amazon Fire TV Cube, whether you only want it connected to your TV or also to other components such as a soundbar, receiver, or video game console. Once it’s up and running, you can ask Alexa to perform functions such as playing a specific show on a streaming service. You can also use the Amazon Fire TV Cube like an Amazon Echo, but with the added feature of visuals on your TV, which will come in handy for things like accessing your smart security cameras.

Any home will benefit from the addition of the Amazon Fire TV Cube, as it combines the features of a streaming device and a smart speaker into a compact package. If you’re interested, you should take advantage of the significant discount that’s being offered this Prime Day, slashing its price by $40 to bring its price down to just $80 from its original price of $120. There’s no better time to purchase the Amazon Fire TV Cube than now, and since it’s unclear how long stocks will last, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Prime Day Fire TV deals

Looking for something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day Fire TV deals happening right now — we’ve rounded up some of the best below:

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

$120 $190
Smart TVs usually come at a premium, but this option is perfect for anyone on a budget with a small room.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

$23 $40
This Fire TV stick will let you stream in Full HD, aka 1080p, so it's ideal if your TV set isn't 4K. You can save some money and still get the great Fire TV streaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

$18 $30
Add Fire TV smart features to any TV for full HD streaming video. The included Alexa voice remote makes finding the content you want fast and easy.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD

$80 $120
Amazon's most powerful Fire TV streaming media component uplevels your system with support for multiple high res video standards and connects to sound bars and external audio devices.
Buy at Amazon
A DVR WITH A TWIST

Amazon Fire TV Recast

$130 $230
Designed to be used alongside a Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna, the Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you access your recorded content from anywhere on Earth using a smartphone or tablet.
Buy at Amazon
THE ULTIMATE STREAMING DEVICE

Amazon Fire TV Cube

$80 $120
A mixture of an Amazon Echo and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Cube offers the exact same feature set as the latter but with the added benefit of moonlighting as an Amazon Echo.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

This is the CHEAPEST Instant Pot you can buy this Amazon Prime Day

Instant Pot Duo Plus multi cooker on the counter

Don’t miss this fantastic Blink Outdoor camera Prime Day deal today

Blink Outdoor

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Apple TV is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

Apple 4K TV

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera just got a massive price cut for Prime Day

Arlo Pro 3 Flood Light on white house

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

The best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals for 2021

target cyber monday air fryer deals 2019 ninja

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for 2021

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Amazon may have just won Prime Day with this Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

samsung galaxy s21 preview first impressions ultra 11