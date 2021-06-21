If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup, you shouldn’t let this year’s Prime Day deals end without making a purchase. Amazon’s Fire TV devices offer different features and benefits, but if you want a complete entertainment control center, you’re in luck as the Fire TV Cube is available for only $80, after a $40 discount to the streaming device’s original price of $120. This deal will only last from Sunday to Tuesday, so act quick!

The Amazon Fire TV Cube appears in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices of 2021, as the option for those who want to do away with remotes because, in addition to providing access to streaming content, it also functions as a smart speaker through which you can control the rest of your home entertainment system. This is why the device is also part of the best Amazon Fire TV devices, as the best choice for home theaters. With its built-in IR blaster and IR extension cable, you can control the other components of your home theater and your smart home devices by issuing voice commands to the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

It’s easy to set up the Amazon Fire TV Cube, whether you only want it connected to your TV or also to other components such as a soundbar, receiver, or video game console. Once it’s up and running, you can ask Alexa to perform functions such as playing a specific show on a streaming service. You can also use the Amazon Fire TV Cube like an Amazon Echo, but with the added feature of visuals on your TV, which will come in handy for things like accessing your smart security cameras.

Any home will benefit from the addition of the Amazon Fire TV Cube, as it combines the features of a streaming device and a smart speaker into a compact package. If you’re interested, you should take advantage of the significant discount that’s being offered this Prime Day, slashing its price by $40 to bring its price down to just $80 from its original price of $120. There’s no better time to purchase the Amazon Fire TV Cube than now, and since it’s unclear how long stocks will last, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

