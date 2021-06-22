When you’re exhausted after a busy day — or trapped on the couch by the cat, again — the last thing you want to do is get up to turn the lights or the fan on or off. That’s why you need one of the best Prime Day deals around. Grab this two-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs from Amazon for just $13, saving 35% off the usual price. This deal isn’t going to hang around for long, so if you want your smart plugs quickly, snap up the deal today before stock becomes limited or sells out completely.

Gone are the days when you had to get off the couch to dim the lights before settling down to watch a movie. Kasa Smart Plugs add voice control to any outlet, so you can control your lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights — or whatever else you have plugged in — with your voice. The Kasa Smart Plug is one of the best smart plugs around and works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and the Kasa Smart app for Android or iOS devices and is quick and easy to set up out of the box. Just plug it into any outlet, open the app, and follow the instructions.

Kasa Smart Plugs are ideal if you’re at the office and need to turn on the heating at home, or away on vacation but realize you left the lights on. You can set a timer or countdown schedule to automatically turn appliances on or off, and even create interactions with other Kasa devices like your security camera — for example, telling it to turn a light on when it detects motion in your home. These compact smart plugs come in a twin-pack and are UL certified for safety, plus they come with a two-year warranty.

Normally priced at $20, you can pick up this two-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for just $13 today as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals — but be quick as this deal is sure to sell out fast!

More Prime Day smart plug deals available now

Want even more great Prime Day deals? Check out the best Prime Day smart plug deals or have a browse through the best Prime Day smart home deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations