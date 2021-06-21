  1. Deals
Why you need to buy a robot vacuum this Amazon Prime Day

iRobot

Prime Day deals offer an affordable access point to some of the hottest tech available, from workday game changers like laptops to everyday timesavers like robot vacuums. Right now, just for Prime Day, you can access a number of amazing Prime Day robot vacuum deals, including this iRobot Roomba 676, which is $46 off. It’s down to only $199, discounted from its regular retail price of $245. That’s a massive drop. But that’s far from the only robot vacuum discounted for Prime Day. There are tons more. Read on to find the biggest discounts on robot vacuums today.

There is perhaps no smart home item more time-saving and convenient than a robot vacuum. Cleaning is a drag, and a robot vacuum takes much of the effort, and many of the worries, out of the equation, giving you not only a clean home and more time in your schedule but also very valuable peace of mind. And there are so many robot vacuums to choose from. Some specialize in pet hair removal, while others are super smart and can map out special cleaning areas as well as avoid perilous cleaning dangers, like ledges, stairs, and the dog’s water dish. There’s a robot vacuum for everyone, and they have one thing in common: They’ll make your life easier. Prime Day is the best time to buy one.

Take, for example, the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum. This robot vacuum is fantastic with pet hair and other dirt and grime, employing powerful suction and an advanced brush system to dislodge dirt and then lift it from surfaces while cleaning. And right now, it’s only $199, down from its regular price of $245, so you can save $46. It’s got fantastic Wi-Fi connectivity and works well with Alexa, so you literally won’t even have to lift a finger. And get this: It’s self-charging. When it gets low on battery, it returns to its charging dock to re-juice. So you never have to worry about dirt piling up or the iRobot Roomba 676 not finishing the job.

Meanwhile, the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum is hugely discounted. It’s $200 off, down to $200 from its regular price of $400. This robot vacuum not only vacuums but also mops. There’s a hardcore dry cleaning brush system and also rotating mop pads that scrub and clean your floors. It’s cordless and rechargeable, programmed to avoid your softer floors, and specially designed to deal with pet hair. It may not recharge on its own, but its mopping ability is a rare and convenient feature.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum on the more affordable end of things, consider the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This robot vacuum, in handsome blue, is perhaps not as reliable or thorough as an iRobot or Bissell, but the price is right. Heavily discounted from its regular price of $300, this robot vacuum is only $139, a massive savings of $161, or over half off. With four cleaning modes, long battery life, and a smart app, this robot vacuum should help keep your house spic and span, without you doing a thing.

If you want to go higher-end and really remove all your worries — as well as dirt and pet hair from your home — consider the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum. This is one of iRobot’s most advanced and powerful Roombas, with the key feature of self-disposal. That’s right, it empties the dirt itself. Also, it includes smart mapping, Alexa connectivity, and special settings for carpets and hard floors. All of this for only $799 — that’s a massive discount of $201 off of its regular price of $1,000. Never worry about lifting a finger for dirty floors or pet hair — and save some money, too. But only today!

More Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Don’t see what you’re looking for? We’ve taken the trouble to round up even more of the best robot vacuum deals below.

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$360 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$320 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$144 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

Bagotte BG800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$200 $240
Extra-powerful Bagotte BG800 responds to voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant plus or with a mobile app. 2200 Pa suction motor is stronger than most and auto adjusts for floor type.
Buy at Amazon

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$339 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart
