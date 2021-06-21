All the latest Amazon Prime Day Amazon device deals and sales

  1. Deals
If you’ve had your heart set on a new Kindle e-reader, Fire tablet, Echo speaker, Fire TV device, or something else in Amazon’s broad (and growing) stable of products, then this year’s Prime Day Amazon device deals are slashing prices on all of them. Amazon’s big yearly blowout sale, now back on its normal summer schedule for 2021, is bringing with it tons of great Prime Day deals on almost every type of product this online retailer sells. That includes Amazon’s own excellent lines of handheld devices and smart home gadgets.

There’s no shortage of Prime Day Amazon device deals, but you’ll have to be quick to click if you want to take advantage of these special prices as this is a 48-hour sale and most of the bargains get snatched up quickly. That means that if you’re looking for Prime Day Kindle deals, Prime Day Echo deals, Prime Day Fire TV deals, or deep discounts on something else under the Amazon umbrella, now’s the time to shop — and we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here, along with a quick guide to help you shop.

The best Prime Day Amazon device deals

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition

$300 $350
This 43-inch 4K TV has an Alexa voice remote and FireTV built-in. It has 2160p resolution and LED backlighting for a gorgeous picture.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3

$180 $200
Increase security in your doorstep with the Video Doorbell 3. Download the Ring app on your phone to see as well and listen and speak to visitors, delivery people, and anyone at your front door.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$105 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$70 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition

$200 $280
This 32-inch TV is an incredible deal. Just connect to Wi-Fi to start streaming your favorite shows and movies. You can even use the included voice remote with Alexa to control your TV and smart home.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD

$80 $120
Amazon's most powerful Fire TV streaming media component uplevels your system with support for multiple high res video standards and connects to sound bars and external audio devices.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Outdoor Wireless Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera – 5 camera kit

$225 $381
The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage. This deal is for a 5-camera kit.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$125 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle, which contains a Kindle, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter. With 8GB of storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) with Smart Plug

$75 $100
Experience world-class convenience like never before with the 4th-generation Amazon Echo smart home hub, designed to give you full control over your home and your life with nothing but your voice.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$25 $50
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8

YOU SAVE 50%
Other than having access to Netflix and TikTok, the Fire HD 8 tablet features a Game Mode to enhance your gaming experience and Alexa for a hands-free experience.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

$310 $330
Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV

$100 $150
For those who want to put a TV on their desk or kitchen counter, this Fire TV-ready unit is a perfect size for convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10

$80 $151
With 12 hours of battery life, this is perfect for anyone who wants to read, watch movies, or play some simple games anywhere. Watch Prime TV shows in the backyard, living room, or even on vacation.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

$18 $30
Add Fire TV smart features to any TV for full HD streaming video. The included Alexa voice remote makes finding the content you want fast and easy.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) with Wall Mount

$62 $67
Looking to buy a 4th-gen Echo smart hub but don't have anywhere to put it? This bundle redefines what it means to say the walls have ears by coupling it with a wall mount for unbeatable convenience.
Buy at Amazon

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition

$200 $280
A perfect spare tv for around the house. Or as a "first" tv for an older child or college student.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

$70 $109
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$150 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo Show 8 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$140 $180
They say two voices are better than one, and this Echo Show 8 bundled with an Amazon smart plug is the ultimate housekeeper, powered by just your voice for first-class convenience anywhere you are.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8-inch Smart Display with Alexa, 2-pack

$180 $260
Enjoy graphics, images, and video on the Echo Show 8's 8-inch HD screen. Connect with Amazon Alexa for information, entertainment, and to manage and control other smart home devices.
Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5

$60 $90
The Echo Show 5 has a fantastic 5.5-inch screen so you can keep up with your appointments, check traffic, find great recipes, watch videos, keep up with your favorite television shows, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$35 $40
Amazon's most popular smart speaker answers questions, keeps you up-to-date with news, sports, and weather, plays music, and can manage other Alexa-compatible smart devices.
Buy at Sears

Luna Controller for Amazon's New Cloud Service

$49 $70
Give Amazon's cloud gaming service a try with this Luna controller. Its Cloud Direct technology makes it quick and easy for you to connect to the custom game servers that Amazon has to offer.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Wireless HD Security Camera – 5 camera kit

$180 $281
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. At $80 off this (5) camera package is perfect to monitor multiple rooms.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

$95 $140
You can use this value-packed tablet to your view smart home security cameras, stream video content, read e-books, browse the web, and run productivity app.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit 2nd-Generation

$120 $200
This bundle comes with 5 devices for all-in-one monitoring: A base station, a keypad, a range extender, a contact sensor, and a motion detector. An Echo Dot is tossed in for hands-free control.
Buy at Amazon

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire Edition

$310 $380
This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy Amazon Prime.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

$70 $140
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a myriad of other fun games to play, making it perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new Amazon device on Prime Day?

Amazon always goes all out for Prime Day, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to slashing prices on its own product lines. That means there really isn’t a better time than Prime Day to buy any of these devices. At the most, you can expect to see similar prices for Black Friday, but the markdowns won’t be bigger — and you’ll have to wait until November. In any case, these discounts tend to come in the form of Lightning Deals which only run for a limited amount of time or until stock runs out, whichever comes first. In the case of popular items like Echo speakers, it’s usually the latter. Don’t drag your feet too long or that Prime Day Amazon device deal you’re eyeing might slip through your fingers.

Amazon’s product ecosystem is pretty expansive, though, so if you don’t have a particular device in mind before you set out to shop these Prime Day Amazon device sales, it’s easy to get choice paralysis when browsing. Check out our buying guide below to get a better idea of what particular Prime Day Amazon device deals to keep an eye out for or if you need help deciding which product is right for you. That said, Amazon makes top-quality stuff, so if you see an offer that you like from the upcoming Prime Day Amazon device sales, there’s no point in hesitating as these products are among the best in their respective categories.

Finally, note that these Prime Day Amazon device deals aren’t just limited to Amazon. Best Buy also carries Kindle, Echo, and Fire devices and tends to run the same discounts concurrently with Amazon, which is great news for the many shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription and thus may not be able to take advantage of member-exclusive Lightning Deals.

How to choose an Amazon device on Prime Day

Amazon sells plenty of different devices of its own creation, from Echo smart hubs featuring its voice assistant, Alexa, to touchscreen tablets, Kindle ebook readers, and Fire TV streaming devices. Let’s take a look at just what different Amazon devices are available right now so you can find the best Prime Day Amazon device deals for you.

Amazon’s most popular smart home devices are its Amazon Echo speakers and smart displays, and the lineup has expanded quite a bit in recent years. With the release of the new 4th-gen Echo and Echo Dot, you get to enjoy a cool looking spherical smart speaker that has all the wonders of the traditional Echo speakers, such as being able to use your voice to control all your smart home technology, or simply to ask questions to the built-in Alexa smart assistant. The Amazon Echo Dot is available in different color schemes, with or without a built-in clock, and a kids’ edition that looks super cute with an animal’s face on it. Amazon also still supports the 3rd-gen Echo Dot due to the puck-shaped speaker’s continued popularity, bolstered by the fact that its super-cheap price keeps it flying off the shelves.

The Echo and Echo Dot speakers are far from the only noteworthy mentions in the Echo range, however, with the Echo Show smart display offering the same experience backed up with a screen for when you need to be able to see what’s going on, too. The entry-level Echo Show 5 is a great basic smart display for your nightstand, while the more feature-rich Echo Show 8 is our favorite and strikes a perfect balance between functionality and price. If money is no object and you want a touchscreen-enabled Alexa smart home command center, the new Echo Show 10 is the one to buy.

Looking for a new tablet instead? If you’re solely focused on reading ebooks, then the Kindle range with the regular Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis is a no-brainer. They’re fantastic reading devices with e-ink screens that make reading feel as natural as looking at pages in a book. The basic Kindle is still a great no-frills e-reader, while the Kindle Paperwhite adds water resistance, Bluetooth connectivity for audiobooks, and an improved display. As the most advanced e-reader in the Kindle family, the Kindle Oasis is the obvious choice for serious (e)bookworms. There’s also the Kindle Kids Edition which comes with some free child-friendly material, built-in parental controls, and a rugged shockproof case.

If you want a more full-fledged tablet (which can still be used for reading ebooks, although you’ll have to give up the paper-like e-ink display), there’s the Fire tablet range that features the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and new Fire HD 10 Plus. All offer a solid portable entertainment experience with all the advantages of Alexa, Amazon Prime, and much more, although the Fire HD 10 is the clear winner if you want a proper tablet for anything more than basic use. They’re competitively priced, too. Each tablet also has a Kids Edition which, like the Kindle Kids Edition e-reader, comes with some extra family-friendly content and parental control features, along with a protective case and two-year “no questions asked” warranty.

Finally, there’s the Amazon Fire TV series of streaming devices. The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are a cheap way of adding streaming services to your regular HDTV. Devices like the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast build upon that with a plethora of features to expand upon live TV watching, too. For many though, the regular Fire TV Stick is perfect, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more, while also providing Alexa support so you don’t have to touch the remote.

Any or all of these Prime Day Amazon device deals can let you smarten up your home and enjoy your favorite content however you like. Don’t procrastinate, though; Prime Day only comes once a year and it’s a short sale at that, so get shopping.

