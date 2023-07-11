 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best Prime Day deals is an AeroGarden Harvest for $50

John Alexander
By
The AeroGarden Harvest with a full crop of plants.

As we’re rolling out Prime Day deals, we couldn’t help but notice one of the best indoor smart gardens is on sale at an incredibly great rate. The AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal makes the device, which can bring the joys of gardening to your indoors, only $50. The indoor garden, which lets even apartment dwellers practice their green thumbs, is usually $150, so this is a markdown of $100. Even on previous sales, we’ve only seen the AeroGarden Harvest get down to $80 this year, so this is a deal you cannot miss if you’ve been eyeing the AeroGarden Harvest from afar. Just follow the button below to see the AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal and get yours today, or keep reading and see what all the buzz is about.

Why you should buy an AeroGarden Harvest

“I like things that you can set up and forget about. For the most part, the AeroGarden is exactly that.” Those words featured in our AeroGarden Harvest review, which emphasized the ease in which everything was able to be grown from the device. Designed to grow food plants indoors, hydroponically, the AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to get healthy foods on your table without worrying about pesticides or freshness. Much like mother nature, the AeroGarden Harvest takes care of your plants, with water and light being provided in an optimal way.

Though our reviewers started with herbs (two variety of basil, lavender, parsley, and dill) you can get over 100 species of plants to grow with the device. If you’re familiar with similar hydroponics devices, you’ll already be familiar with the idea of plants coming in seed pods that plug into the system. What you might not be as familiar with is how the AeroGarden Harvest’s seed pods do not need to go into a separate container for incubation and growth. Everything can happen in its one, contained area. If you grow herbs and put it in your kitchen, the AeroGarden Harvest essentially becomes a living herb tray for the family chef to pick at.

Related

We’ve talked at length in the past about how much it costs to run a smart garden, as well as how much it could save, but none of those calculations had Prime Day smart home deals like this in mind. The AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal brings the device down to an incredibly low $50. Remember that the best sale it has had this year only brought it down to $80 and the device is normally $150. So, take advantage of the AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal by clicking the link below and save $100 off the typical price of this fun hydroponics machine.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
One of my favorite 4th of July deals is a big discount on a Keurig
keurig k mini coffee maker 50 was 100 2

Coffee is the lifeblood of many folks, so it's no surprise that coffee machines have become pretty popular, with one of the most well-known brands being Keurig. Unfortunately, not everybody can fit a bulky coffee or espresso machine in their kitchen, and it's a wasted space anyway if you're just a single person at home. That's where the Keurig K-Mini comes into play since it's small and easy to fit in most spaces, and it's even got a great 4th of July discount from Amazon where you can grab it for just $60 instead of the $100 you'd usually spend.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini
While the Keurig K-Mini isn't a smart coffee maker, it's still easy to use and can quickly give you that shot of caffeine. It can handle several different brew sizes, from 6 to 12 ounces, and it can even have enough space to fit a travel mug, although still be sure to check that yours fits before buying. The only real downside here is that the K-Mini only has enough of a water reservoir for one brew, so you'll have to refill it every time you want to brew a cup, although that's not a dealbreaker.

Read more
This 4th of July deal saves you $50 on the Nest Learning Thermostat
nest energy star learning thermostat thumb 243

The third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, a smart home device that will help you save energy while staying comfortable, is currently available from Dell's 4th of July sale with a 24% discount. It already offers amazing value at its original price of $249, so it's a steal at $60 off for a more affordable price of $189. You're going to have to secure your purchase as soon as possible though, because we're not sure if this bargain will be online until the end of the holiday.

Why you should buy the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat
While there are various models of smart thermostats with different features, the common characteristic is that these devices let homeowners cut their expenses by allowing you to control your home's thermostat using your smartphone and create schedules for your desired settings. You'll enjoy these benefits and more with the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which is in our roundup of the best smart thermostats primarily because of its impressive learning capabilities. The device takes note of how you and your family members move around the house, and makes adjustments to your home's temperature depending on your habits and the time of day. The Farsight sensors make learning more accurate, as they are able to detect people up to 5 meters away.

Read more
Best air fryer deals: Reduce your oil intake and fry healthier from $30
A woman lays out food on a counter made with the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 air fryer.

Any kitchen will benefit from the addition of an air fryer, as these cooking devices are able to create fried food with little to no oil. The best air fryers will also make it easier to prepare different kinds of dishes through helpful features and settings. There's an overwhelming number of options in the market though, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up the top air fryer deals that are available online right now. Don't hesitate with your purchase if something catches your eye, as the offer may no longer be available once you get back to it.
Today's best air fryer deals
CRUX x Marshmello 3-quart digital air fryer -- $30, was $80

The CRUX x Marshmello 3-quart digital air fryer features TurboCrisp technology that cooks up to 50% faster than traditional ovens, and a 1,300-watt heating system for cooking temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer is easy to operate with eight preset cook modes and one memory option that you can access on its digital touchscreen, and it's also simple to clean as its basket is dishwasher-safe. The CRUX x Marshmello 3-quart digital air fryer also has a 60-minute automatic shut-off timer for your family's safety.

Read more