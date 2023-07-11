As we’re rolling out Prime Day deals, we couldn’t help but notice one of the best indoor smart gardens is on sale at an incredibly great rate. The AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal makes the device, which can bring the joys of gardening to your indoors, only $50. The indoor garden, which lets even apartment dwellers practice their green thumbs, is usually $150, so this is a markdown of $100. Even on previous sales, we’ve only seen the AeroGarden Harvest get down to $80 this year, so this is a deal you cannot miss if you’ve been eyeing the AeroGarden Harvest from afar. Just follow the button below to see the AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal and get yours today, or keep reading and see what all the buzz is about.

Why you should buy an AeroGarden Harvest

“I like things that you can set up and forget about. For the most part, the AeroGarden is exactly that.” Those words featured in our AeroGarden Harvest review, which emphasized the ease in which everything was able to be grown from the device. Designed to grow food plants indoors, hydroponically, the AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to get healthy foods on your table without worrying about pesticides or freshness. Much like mother nature, the AeroGarden Harvest takes care of your plants, with water and light being provided in an optimal way.

Though our reviewers started with herbs (two variety of basil, lavender, parsley, and dill) you can get over 100 species of plants to grow with the device. If you’re familiar with similar hydroponics devices, you’ll already be familiar with the idea of plants coming in seed pods that plug into the system. What you might not be as familiar with is how the AeroGarden Harvest’s seed pods do not need to go into a separate container for incubation and growth. Everything can happen in its one, contained area. If you grow herbs and put it in your kitchen, the AeroGarden Harvest essentially becomes a living herb tray for the family chef to pick at.

We’ve talked at length in the past about how much it costs to run a smart garden, as well as how much it could save, but none of those calculations had Prime Day smart home deals like this in mind. The AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal brings the device down to an incredibly low $50. Remember that the best sale it has had this year only brought it down to $80 and the device is normally $150. So, take advantage of the AeroGarden Harvest Prime Day deal by clicking the link below and save $100 off the typical price of this fun hydroponics machine.

