All the latest Amazon Prime Day smart home deals and sales

We’ve got all the best Prime Day smart home deals rounded up for you here so that you can skip diving through the thousands of Prime Day deals and prioritize on all the best parts for your smart home needs. This time around, Prime Day returns to its traditional summertime slot which means this is a great early chance to snap up some fantastic gadgets in the Prime Day smart home sales long before Black Friday or Cyber Monday hits. Read on while we tell you all about the best deals, look at whether you should buy smart home gear this Prime Day, and check out what to look for before hitting the buy button.

If you already have an idea of what kind of smart home equipment you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. We have all the best Prime Day Philips Hue deals along with the best Prime Day Roomba deals as well as the best Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals for those times you want to keep your home nice and toasty. Looking for more general devices? Our best Prime Day smart thermostat deals, best Prime Day smart doorbell deals, and best Prime Day smart lock deals will help you out too. Essentially, whatever you’re looking for in the Prime Day smart home deals, there are some fantastic offers out there meaning you can kit your home out in more modern equipment for far less than during the rest of the year.

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Should you buy new smart home equipment on Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy any kind of new gadget. That’s because Amazon is always keen to focus on technology in its sales. This goes even more so for smart home technology as Amazon owns or plays a part in a lot of associated devices. That means the likes of Ring doorbells and mostly anything with Alexa support is very popular in the Prime Day smart home sales.

As always, it’s a good idea to think about how much you want the relevant device. It’s easy to get carried away and try to make everything in your home smarter but that might not necessarily be a good idea for you. Having said that, Prime Day smart home sales are a good time to get more for less.

If you buy now, you can enjoy your new smart home purchase all summer long and you won’t have to worry about finding the cash just before the holiday season like if you wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Generally, sales prices are very similar between the sales events too, meaning you might as well buy now rather than wait until later.

Prime Day is a little more exclusive too. Thanks to it only being available for Amazon Prime members, it means that there’s slightly less competition for deals than there would be during regular sales seasons. That gives you a better chance of snapping up the best deals in the Prime Day smart home sales, especially when it comes to those speedy Lightning deals which expire fast. Just try to resist buying something solely because it’s cheap. If you don’t plan on using it or it doesn’t really suit your home setup, it’ll end up being a waste of money no matter how good a deal it is.

How to choose smart home gadgets on Prime Day

Before you hit the Prime Day smart home sales, it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking for. A lot of different items fall under the smart home category and you can spend a lot on revamping your home if you choose to. Planning ahead is pivotal to making sure you get the best bang for your buck and you know exactly when to hit buy in these awesome Prime Day smart home deals.

What kind of thing are you looking for? We have extensive guides on all the best smart home tech. That means whether you’re looking for the best smart displays, the best smart locks, the best outdoor security cameras, or the best wireless security cameras, we’ve got you covered.

More specifically, if you’re looking for a Ring video doorbell, check out our Ring video doorbell buying guide to figure out exactly what’s best for you. Similarly, if you’re looking for a smart thermostat, our Google Nest Thermostat review can help or if you’re not sure what brand is for you, our look at Nest vs. Ecobee has everything you could need to know about the two choices of smart thermostat manufacturer.

All those guides are super useful but, ultimately, you need to have a good think about what your intentions are. Most people would love everything in their home to be smart but even with mazing Prime Day smart home deals, you probably still need to keep to a strict budget and therefore prioritize what you buy. A good early step into making your home more automated is via smart lightbulbs with Philips Hue and Lifx popular brands to make your lighting a little more clever than before.

Alternatively, we all need to use a thermostat at some point so a smart thermostat is useful. The best ones will automate your heating so it cranks up the heat as and when is best for you and how you go about your business each day. Alongside that, you can tweak them via smartphone apps.

Another good option for smart home automation is through the inclusion of smart speakers with the best smart speakers sounding great as well as being very practical. Even if you’re on a tight budget, you can buy a fairly good smart speaker for a relatively low price and enjoy some considerable benefits from it.

Generally, it makes sense to stick to one type of smart speaker integration and we’re big fans of Alexa. That’s because Alexa support comes in all shapes and sizes, including the likes of a smart robot vacuum which can save you a lot of time and effort in your daily life.

Don’t forget security needs too. If you’re worried about your local area, a wireless security camera from Arlo could be hugely useful as well as a Ring video doorbell so you can always see who’s calling.

Ultimately, before you dive into the Prime Day smart home sales, have a good think about just how your home could be improved by a smart purchase or two. Odds are there are certain ways in which you could ease some friction in your home and smart home gadgets are a great way of doing this. Don’t forget your budget beforehand though. It can be pretty tempting to go into spending a ton of cash on making your home feel more futuristic but many homes don’t necessarily require such an investment.

