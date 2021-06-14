Is the Roomba 692 worth buying on Amazon Prime Day?

When it comes to snagging big deals and discounts, you only need to look at Amazon Prime Day. Needless to say, it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. There will certainly be plenty of Prime Day deals that’ll be pushed in front of us, but you should pay extra attention to some of the Prime Day robot vacuum deals that are sure to be available. That’s because robot vacuums save us time from doing the hard work of cleaning the home.

The iRobot Roomba 692 has seen consistent discounts of late, going as low as $200 during Prime Day last year. While it’s not the latest model in the company’s lineup, it’s nevertheless a reliable robot vacuum that cleans very well. Given that it’s been on the market for some time, you may be wondering if the Roomba 692 is worth buying on Prime Day. We’ll break it all down, so you can make an informed decision.

Efficiently cleans

There’s a reason why Roomba robot vacuums continue to be so popular, they reliably clean up messes and efficiently clean. Even though the Roomba 692 doesn’t benefit from newer navigation technologies, such as light detection and ranging (lidar), its adaptive navigation technology still leverages a suite of other sensors to help it navigate edges, corners, and furniture very effortlessly. This is important because the Roomba 692 can better clean rooms in an efficient manner, rather than wander aimlessly in a random pattern — much like bots that simply rely on the old bump-and-move navigation.

Dual brush system for carpets

With its side-sweeping brush and strong suction power, the Roomba 692 gobbles dirt and debris off hard floors with ease. The biggest challenge for robot vacuums is carpeting, which is tough because dirt can sometimes become embedded deep in the fibers. The Roomba 692 is able to tackle this problem with its 3-stage cleaning system that leans on dual multi-surface brushes on its underside to loosen up deeply embedded debris from carpet, which then gets collected with the help of its suction power. Transitioning from hard floors to carpets is made easier by the auto-adjust cleaning head that will adjust its height to clear gaps and dividers.

Pricing is already low

What makes the iRobot Roomba 692 an outstanding option is its affordable cost throughout the year. Without any sales, it’s priced normally at $275 — which is actually quite competitive, especially for a bot from iRobot. Given that Prime Day is known for deep discounts, we can anticipate the Roomba 692 to at least see the same discount as last year. Although, given its age, it wouldn’t shock us to see its price be lowered for the big shopping day. Regardless of what happens, the combination of a low price and excellent performance makes the Roomba 692 a superb choice for anyone who’s looking to buy a robot vacuum for the very first time.

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic robot vacuum deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.

