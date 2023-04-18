 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Your Roomba robot vacuum now doubles as a security guard

Jon Bitner
By

The Roomba j7 and j7+ are two of the best robot vacuums on the market, and if you opt into a fairly new beta, they only become more enticing. When signing up for the Remote Check-In beta, you’ll get to use your robot vacuum as a makeshift security camera — allowing you to “check in” on your home while you’re away.

The company opened the feature to select owners in November, but the company is just now rolling it out to a larger audience. In fact, if you have a Roomba j7 or j7+ at home, there’s a good chance you received a notification from your companion smartphone app telling you about the service. There are still some serious limitations to the beta (it only works with iOS devices and is supported by just a handful of products in the j7 lineup), but if you get the notification, there’s no harm in checking out the cool new feature.

iRobot Roomba j7 plus 7550 robot vacuum in charging dock by entryway.

If you’re eligible for the Remote Check-In feature, you’ll be able to opt into the beta by navigating to the Beta menu at the bottom of your screen. After doing that, you should be able to start a Remote Check-In session by pressing the New Job button at the top of your screen, then selecting Check-In.

Related Videos

You can also check out the official blog from iRobot if you’re having trouble getting it to work.

Remote Check-In isn’t anything too fancy (in fact, similar features can already be found on competitors, such as the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni), but it’s great to see iRobot bringing new features to some of the most popular robots in its lineup. And if your j7 is placed in the right location, it can effectively remove the need for an indoor security camera — although its low viewing angle might make it less than ideal for some rooms.

Beyond simply checking in from its dock, you can create manual viewpoints for the j7, which allow your robot to travel to different locations in your home and act as a makeshift security guard.

If you’re interested in using the Remote Check-In feature, be sure to load up your Roomba app and see if you have an alert about the latest beta.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner

Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on various websites beyond Digital Trends, including Slickdeals, TheGamer, and AndroidPolice. He holds a degree in Biology and previously worked as a Medical Editor before joining the gaming industry.

When not playing video games, he can be found mountain biking, hiking, or checking out the latest series on Netflix.

How does a Roomba work on carpet?
iRobot Roomba 692 on a hardwood floor negotiating a mat.

Many of the pictures we see of Roombas and other robot vacuums in action have them scooting over hard flooring, clearing up pet kibble or dust bunnies. Images of the bots on carpets are rarer, although they exist, too. That leads to a lot of questions from first-time buyers. Can Roombas work on carpet? Do you need a different kind of robot vacuum just for carpet? Will carpet damage a Roomba if it’s not made for it?

Fortunately, most robot vacuums are made to work on carpet and hard flooring, although there are some exceptions. Let’s tackle these questions with an FAQ about how robot vacuums and carpets interact.

Read more
Alexa has seen me naked, and that’s okay
John Cleese, naked except for a photo held in front of his crotch, in A Fish Called Wanda.

Alexa has seen things.

Alexa has seen everything.

Read more
Will Amazon’s iRobot purchase turn your Roomba into a spy?
Amazon acquires iRobot

Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner brand iRobot is currently the talk of the town. But despite all the ways Amazon's ownership could make Roombas better, the overwhelming sentiment is concern about dwindling privacy and shrinking competition. If you’re already paranoid about Echo speakers listening in on your conversation, the Roomba-maker’s buyout should set off some blaring alarm bells.

Here’s a rough idea of where we currently are in our intimate relationship with the omnicorporation: Amazon knows what you’re reading, the TV shows you have left incomplete, what’s on your shopping wish list, what kind of questions you trouble Alexa with on a daily basis, who your favorite music artist is, and what the view from your porch looks like -- soon, your medical history as well. With millions of Roomba vacuum cleaners soon to fall into its network, Amazon will also know your house’s floor plan, too.

Read more