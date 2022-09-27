The j7+ is iRobot’s first two-in-one vacuum and mop combo

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Robot vacuums have quickly become a key part of a connected smart home, and iRobot is giving customers a new, premium option with the Roomba Combo j7+ — a robot vacuum that can both mop and vacuum without any additional user input, thanks to a retractable mophead that stows away when moving from hardwood to carpet.

This retractable mophead is what sets the j7+ apart from the competition. Most premium robot vacuums feature both mopping and vacuuming capabilities but require the user to swap out the mophead before letting it roll onto the carpet. With the Roomba Combo j7+, that’s all been automated. Not only can iRobot’s new product detect what type of surface it’s on but it can also raise its mop pad in the air to avoid saturating your carpet.

Introducing the new Roomba Combo™ j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop.

Aside from the innovative mopping technology, the Roomba Combo j7+ offers a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system that lets the robot empty its dustbin automatically and can hold several months’ worth of debris.

Along with the Roomba Combo j7+, iRobot also revealed an updated OS for its existing lineup of products. iRobot OS 5.0 will allow products in the Roomba and Braava catalogs to enhance their object recognition abilities, respond to more voice commands, and give you more options to personalize your cleaning experience.

The Roomba Combo j7+ is now available for preorder for $1,099 with shipping to begin October 4. iRobot OS 5.0, meanwhile, has started rolling out to customers around the globe today.

iRobot is no stranger to making premium vacuums, with several of its products appearing on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2022. The Combo j7+ looks like another strong addition to its catalog — although its price tag might cause some sticker shock.

