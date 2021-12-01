  1. Smart Home

Roomba update helps robovacs clean up at Christmas

Trevor Mogg
By

iRobot has just dropped a Christmas-friendly update for its new Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums.

It should mean less stress for folks with a real festive tree in their home as the machines will now zone in on all of those problematic pine needles that end up on the floor and stuck in your socks.

To make it happen, you just need to recommend a new cleaning area around the Christmas tree via the iRobot Home App. Using its onboard smarts, your trusty robovac will then automatically determine a “clean zone” around the outer perimeter of the tree and a “keep out zone” that should stop it ramming the decorative installation and potentially felling it.

The update also means the Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums will now avoid discarded socks and shoes, preventing the machine from shoving them across the room only for the owner to later wonder if some ghostly presence has been fiddling with their footwear.

iRobot said the ability to steer clear of socks and shoes adds to the current list of other items that the Roomba j7 and j7+ can detect and avoid, including cords and solid pet waste, adding that its newest robot vacuums will continue to get smarter over time and identify even more objects via future updates.

Finally, this week’s update means that if you buy a new Roomba to replace an existing one, iRobot machines with Smart Mapping can now transfer an existing Smart Map to the new device, eliminating the robot’s need to create a new floor map from scratch.

Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer at iRobot, said in a release that with each Roomba update, “your robot gets smarter and does even more at no cost.”

Yet to get yourself a robot vacuum but interested in taking the plunge? Digital Trends has compiled a comprehensive list of the top robot vacuums currently available.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk touts Tesla’s new Cyberwhistle with dig at Apple

Tesla's Cyberwhistle.

This tech gear flew off the shelves on Cyber Monday

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.

Best Verizon new customer deals for December 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

The best Razer deals for December 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best Staples deals and sales for December 2021

Staples Store

Best laser printer deals for December 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2021

Fios TV Package

Best Dell XPS deals for December 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best Alienware deals for December 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best 3D printer deals for December 2021

best 3d printer deals featured image

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for December 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Best wireless keyboard deals for December 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best Asus laptop deals for December 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07