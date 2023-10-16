 Skip to main content
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni vs. iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: Which premium robot vacuum is best?

Jon Bitner
By

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ are two of the newest robot vacuums on the market. Offering not just the ability to vacuum and mop, but to also empty their dustbins, they’re two of the best robot vacuums money can buy. But which one is a better fit for your home?

From vacuuming prowess and mopping skills to additional features and pricing, here’s a look at how the X2 Omni and Combo j9+ compare.

Pricing and availability

The X2 Omni dock up against a wall.
Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni costs $1,500 and is available in black or white. The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is slightly cheaper at $1,400 and is only available in black. Both products see frequent discounts around big shopping holidays, lowering their prices by a few hundred bucks. They also boast premium designs — the X2 Omni has a unique square shape, while the Combo j9+ features a wooden top for its dock and a cool bronze color on top of the robot.

Winner: iRobot Roomba Combo j9+

Vacuuming

The X2 Omni clenaing under a bed.
Ecovacs

The Ecovacs X2 Omni is a vacuuming powerhouse, boasting 8,000 Pa of suction that allows it to easily suck up debris, hair, and other objects tangled in your floor’s carpet. Its square shape also allows it to get closer to edges than the circular design of the Combo j9+.

While iRobot doesn’t share specific suction information for its robot vacuums, there’s no doubt that the Combo j9+ is just as powerful as the X2 Omni. The company does note the vacuum offers “100% more power-lifting suction” than the i Series, and its dual rubber brushes are well-suited for tackling pet hair without getting tangled.

Winner: Tie

Mopping

The iRobot j9+ cleaning a floor and retracting its mop.
iRobot

While both the X2 Omni and Combo j9+ can mop, they go about the task in radically different ways. The X2 Omni employs two rotating mops, which can raise 15mm when traveling on carpet. When on hard floors, they’ll spin and apply constant pressure to the ground, making them great for handling tough stains or spills. Ecovacs also built a water reservoir directly into the robot, allowing it to wet its mops during prolonged use so they don’t dry out.

By contrast, the Combo j9+ uses a swinging mop arm to stow its wet mop on top of itself when traveling on carpet. This does an excellent job of protecting carpets from getting wet. When on hard floors, it scrubs in a back-and-forth motion to clean while also applying pressure. And if its sensors detect that a second pass is needed, it’ll go back to finish the job.

The Combo j9+ is no slouch, but the large mopping pads on the X2 Omni are difficult to compete with, especially when paired with its square shape that allows it to clean nooks and crannies with ease.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Additional features

The Ecovacs X2 Omni in its dock.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Both products offer robust smartphone apps to optimize their performance. This includes setting restricted zones, remapping your floors, and setting up cleaning schedules. They also feature accurate sensors to track dirt in your home and properly clean each section with the appropriate power settings.

However, there’s one big difference between these robots — the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ doesn’t clean or dry its mops.

By contrast, the Ecovacs X2 Omni will clean its mopping pads with hot water after each cleaning cycle. It’ll then use warm air to dry them, eliminating mold and mildew growth. If you’re using the Combo j9+, you’ll need to manually perform cleanings — something that’s less than ideal when you’re paying $1,400 for a product aimed at automating your chores.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Which robot vacuum and mop combo is best?

If your home consists primarily of hard floors, then the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a solid choice. Not only does it offer impressive mopping skills, but its square shape allows it to easily clean edges and slide under furniture. The ability to clean and dry its mops is the icing on the cake, making it the better option for households with hard floors.

However, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is still a solid option for homes with a mixture of carpet and hard floors. Its retractable mopping pad is leagues better than the 15mm retractable mopping pads found on the X2 Omni, making it a great tool for high-pile carpets.

