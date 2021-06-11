  1. Smart Home
Which Amazon Echo should you buy on Prime Day?

Amazon’s prized Echo line covers an assortment of product categories, with the majority of them being smart displays and smart speakers. These gadgets help us to keep connected with our smart homes, as well as giving us some form of entertainment in the form of music, videos, and other consumable content. With Prime Day deals looming on the horizon, you’ll need to know what Amazon Echo devices you should buy. We’ll break down exactly what they are, along with all the juicy reasons! Just remember to keep your eyes on the lookout because we have some Prime Day Amazon Echo deals you don’t want to miss out on.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) angled on desk
John Velasco / Digital Trends

When it comes to the cream of the crop, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) sits at the top of the heap within the lineup. That’s because it excels at both the functions of a smart speaker and a smart display. With the former, it’s just as good at playing tunes as its smart speaker peers by boasting strong volumes, heart-thumping bass, and room-filling sound to cover big spaces in the home. What truly sets it apart, though, is the rotating base that enables the display to follow you wherever you go — so that it’s always in line of sight. And finally, it provides home security peace of mind with its camera, which effectively turns it into a security camera.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen)

Echo Dot 4th Gen Clock Model
Amazon

If your budget is tight for Prime Day, then consider getting the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen). It’s one of the many variants of the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), but it features embedded LEDs that allow you to instantly see the time — instead of having to ask Alexa. Besides showing the time, the LEDs can also show the temperature and timer countdown. Even though its audio performance is nowhere as powerful as its siblings, it’s still more than enough to cover smaller spaces.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

When it comes to offering the most bang for the buck, it has to be none other than the Amazon Echo (4th Gen). When you need a smart speaker that offers superior sound without breaking the bank, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) gets the job done. You can absolutely expect a deal on this for Prime Day, but did you know that you can leverage the Echo for a sweet wireless stereo sound setup at home using two speakers? It’s just one of the many things that this versatile smart speaker could do.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Similar to Amazon’s flagship speaker, the Amazon Echo Show 8 paints itself as the all-around Echo Show smart display. Yes, you have its larger big brother in the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) that we mentioned earlier, but the Echo Show 8 is substantially easier on the pockets — while still offering some of the best features of its sibling. For starters, its built-in camera allows users to video chat with other Alexa users. And thanks to its smaller size, it’s able to fit in more places like a nightstand.

Today’s best Amazon Echo deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic Amazon Echo deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$60 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstands echo show.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5

$50 $90
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 8

$110 $130
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$95 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 8 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$160 $180
They say two voices is better than one, and this Echo Show 8 bundled with an Amazon smart plug is the ultimate housekeeper, powered by just your voice for first-class convenience anywhere you are.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$90 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Best Buy

