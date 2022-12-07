 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today

Phil Nickinson
By

The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update.

It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).

Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.
Amazon

And because the Echo Show 15 is still an Echo device, you’ll continue to have all the hands-free voice control you did before — you’ll find on the Fire TV Cube — so you can just tell it what to play and where to play it. That includes linear streaming services like YouTube TV, or on-demand services like Disney+ or Netflix.

Related

The Fire TV experience update also is enabling support for the . If you don’t already have an extra one laying around, current Echo Show 15 owners will be able to get one for just $10, redeemable directly from their Echo Show 15 (that’s $20 off the usual price). And if you’re buying things anew, you can grab an Echo Show 15 and the remote for $195.

If you don’t have a remote and don’t want to get one, apps that aren’t touch-enabled will be able to make use of an on-screen virtual remote control, or you can use the Fire TV remote on your phone.

The audio experience also is improving with this update. Amazon says it’s taking advantage of the spatial audio processing it brought to the Echo Studio and implementing it in the Echo Show 15, mirroring “the performance of a wide stereo system, creating a more immersive sound experience for the listener.”

The free update will be available today, and will automatically install itself on first setup of a new Echo Show 15.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How much is Apple Music, and how can you get it for free?
Someone using Apple Music's app on an Android smartphone.
MLS Season Pass will cost $15 a month on Apple TV
MLS on Apple TV
YouTube TV adds a clock to its live guide; Apple TV gets the new UI
YouTube TV clock.
MediaTek’s new Pentonic 1000 processor may make your next TV even better
MediaTeck chip logo.
The best TVs of 2022: our favorites from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
LG G2 OLED TV
These are the wireless earbuds I’m taking on a beach vacation
Woman by pool with Apple AirPods earbuds and an e-reader.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (December 2022)
Anthony Molina looking intense in a scene from Three Pines on Amazon Prime Video.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad.
The best noise-canceling headphones for 2022
Master & Dynamic MW75.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood in a scene from the Willow series.
The best wireless headphones for 2022: Which should you buy?
The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear ANC headphones.
The best romantic comedies on Netflix (December 2022)
Sandra Bullock in 28 Days.
Best headphones for 2022: Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, and more
Close-up of earcup on Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.