The absolute best tech we reviewed last month

We're approaching the middle of the year, and the new products keep on coming. Of course, the end of June marks the end of developer season, having already survived Microsoft Build, Google I/O, and Apple's WWDC.

If you're looking for the hottest new tech that we've had the privilege of testing out ourselves, peruse the products below that we highly recommend.

Dell XPS 15 (9520)

Still the best, only faster

Read our in-depth review Pros Streamlined and solid build

Aesthetically perfect

Strong productivity and creative performance

Above-average battery life

Excellent keyboard and touchpad

Superior OLED display

Outstanding audio Cons Expensive

Performance ceiling limited by thin chassis

The XPS 15 has been our go-to 15-inch laptop for years now. And even though it hasn't received the same radical redesign that the XPS 13 has, its familiar aesthetics are far from feeling outdated. The carbon fiber weave in the palm rests still looks and feels pleasant — and, of course, the tiny bezels around the display are industry-leading.

Most importantly, this year's model pushes more performance than in previous years, adopting Intel's latest 12th-gen H-series processors. Thanks to the advances made by Intel's hybrid approach, the Dell XPS 15 has more (and faster) cores at its disposal than ever. The OLED screen is great, as always, and even though it lacks the extreme battery life of the MacBook Pro 16-inch, the XPS 15 is as close as you'll get to a serviceable alternative on the Windows side of the fence.

HyperX Cloud Mix earbuds

A gamer's take on true wireless

Read our in-depth review Pros Excellent battery life

Comfortable

Solid sound quality in games

Work with virtually any device

Great microphone quality Cons Frustrating touch controls

Expensive

No ANC

If you're going to have dedicated wireless earbuds for gaming, they'd better be good. HyperX seemed to know that going to the design of the Cloud Mix earbuds. They're the kind of product that work just as well for gaming as they do for everyday work and phone calls — thanks largely to the available 2.4GHz connection. Instead of relying solely on Bluetooth, the Cloud Mix earbuds give you that low-latency connection that gamers need, regardless if they're playing on the Nintendo Switch or their own gaming PC.

While it doesn't have ANC, the HyperX Cloud Mix certainly make an interesting case for gaming earbuds — and we're fascinated to see how this growing product category blooms over the next year or so.

Weber Genesis Smart Grill

Built-in cooking smarts

Read our in-depth review Pros Nice design

Durable build

Easy to light

Smart technology built in

AC or Power bank option for smart module

Lots of storage

Extra burner is handy Cons Cost?

Learning curve with Weber app

Assembly takes a while

A smart grill isn't as wacky of a concept as it might seem. The Weber Genesis builds Weber's smart module (which you can purchase and attach separately) into the grill. It can monitor the temperature of your food with the included cooking probe and alert you through the app when your food is ready.

The app is great, filled with recipes that are designed to work with the sensor and send notifications to your phone. The grill itself is still the star, though. We liked the smart module a lot, but the Weber Genesis is a high-end grill at the end of the day with a durable build, plenty of storage space, and an extra burner on hand.

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard

Form, meet function

Read our in-depth review Pros Excellent typing experience

Works with Windows and MacOS

Pairs with up to three devices at once

Adaptive, useful backlight

Pairing is a breeze Cons A bit expensive

Limited key remapping options

No hot-swappable switches

The Logitech MX Mechanical just makes sense — and frankly, we're surprised it took Logitech this long to have a proper mechanical keyboard in its MX range. The MX Mechanical offers one of the best typing experiences you can get right now due to its low-profile switches, which offer the perfect amount of snap for hours of typing. Logitech offers three different switch options, too, so you can customize the feel how you want.

It's expensive, but the MX Mechanical earns its price. You can pair it with up to three devices across different operating systems, and toggle between them with the press of a button. Even better, the keyboard automatically switches between a Mac and Windows layout depending on the device you're using, so you don't need to fuss around with toggle switches.

Master & Dynamic MW75

Sound incredible, cost a fortune

Read our in-depth review Pros Luxurious materials

Top-notch build quality

Incredible sound

Very good battery life

Digital wired connection

Wear sensor Cons Very expensive

Huge carrying case

Heavy

Annoying ANC mode switching

If you're spending $600 on noise-canceling headphones, you want them to go beyond just great audio quality. And that's what Master & Dynamic's MW75 headphones offer. They sound better than even Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones according to our audio expert Simon Cohen, and they're built with top-notch materials that look as good as they feel.

For sound, the MW75s stand out with a digital wired connection. You can run them in a straight analog mode, or you can hook them up with the USB-C to USB-C cable to take advantage of the headset's built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC). A DAC alone will run you at least $200 (and several thousand at the high end), so it's a great inclusion to see on the MW75s.

U by Moen Smart Faucet

A versatile must-have for the kitchen

Read our in-depth review Pros Delivers precise water temperatures

Accurate measurements

Voice control works great

Nice design in many styles

Battery power or AC

Can be DIY-installed

Versatile: Sse handle, motion or voice Cons Require substantial initial set up

Some may be intimidated by installation

Moen's U smart faucet seems like an unnecessary product until you actually use it. It can regulate your water temperature so you don't burn your hands, but it's the voice control and custom presets that make the U stand out. Using Alexa or Google, you can ask the faucet to dispense the exact amount of what you need and at the temperature you want.

Create a preset for your pet's water bowl, or let the faucet do the work and ask it to wash your hands (which will run you through a proper hand washing routine with warm water). From hands-free operation when you're doing the dishes to precise measurements free of a measuring cup, the U by Moen is a shockingly potent centerpiece in the modern smart home.

