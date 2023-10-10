The best October Prime Day webcam deals we’ve found today

If you’ve been planning to buy a new webcam, you’re in luck because not only do you have the chance to get one with a discount in Amazon’s Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed prices. There are so many options out there, so to help you find the perfect webcam for you, we’ve gathered our favorite offers here. Don’t take too much time thinking about it though, because if you’re too slow, stocks may already be gone by the time you’re ready to make your purchase.

Logitech C270 — $24, was $30

In our roundup of the best Logitech webcams, we picked the Logitech C270 for students on a tight budget. It’s very affordable, but it still offers decent 720p resolution and automatic light correction so that you’ll look clear when you join online classes, as well as a microphone with noise reduction so you’ll be heard loud and clear from as far as 5 feet away. The webcam also comes with an adjustable universal clip that should allow it to attach to any monitor or laptop, though you can also fold it and use it as a stand.

Razer Kiyo — $49, was $100

The Razer Kiyo is on our list of the best webcams as our recommended choice for influencers because of its built-in ring light with adjustable brightness levels, which will eliminate harsh shadows and provide just the right amount of illumination for streaming. The webcam is capable of recording at 720p resolution at 60 frames per second, and it also offers fast and accurate autofocus so that you’ll always look clear to your viewers.

Logitech C922X Pro Stream — $50, was $80

The Logitech C922X Pro Stream is optimized for streaming as it will allow you to connect with amazing clarity on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The webcam takes footage a 1080p resolution, and its other features include autofocus, no-drop audio, and a 78-degree field of view. Its two omnidirectional mics can capture stereo sound from every angle, so you’re free to move around during your streams.

Logitech StreamCam Plus — $140, was $170

The Logitech StreamCam Plus streams and records in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, so your videos will be sharp and smooth at all times. The webcam is equipped with a premium glass lens, a smart autofocus system that eliminates blurring, auto-framing that keeps you at the center even when you move, and intelligent exposure so you’ll look good no matter the lighting conditions. You also have no shortage of mounting options as you can set the webcam at landscape or portrait modes, on your monitor or laptop.

