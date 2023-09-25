If you’re thinking about getting into video game streaming, or if you just want a really cool webcam, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Kiyo, especially now that it’s on sale from Walmart for just $54. There’s no telling when it will return to its normal price of $100, so if you want to take advantage of the $46 in savings, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Add the webcam to your cart and hurry with the transaction, because if you delay, you’re risking missing out.

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo webcam

The Razer Kiyo is in our list of the best webcams as our recommended option for influencers, as its built-in ring light that surrounds the webcam provides extra illumination and eliminates shadows. You can adjust the 5600K light’s brightness level by twisting its bezel like a camera lens, so you can choose just the right amount of brightness for your stream. Not only is this helpful to light up your face, but also to give your audience a better look at details for instances such as when you’re unboxing products.

Beyond the built-in ring light, the Razer Kiyo comes with impressive specifications such as 1080p resolution at 30 fps or 720p resolution at 60 fps, alongside an autofocus feature so you won’t have to worry about making settings changes as you move closer or farther away from the webcam. The Razer Kiyo is compatible with popular streaming platforms like OBS and XSplit, and it’s easy to position on any monitor or tripod so your mounting options won’t be limited.

The Razer Kiyo webcam with a built-in ring light may be what you need to jumpstart your video game streaming career, so don’t miss the opportunity to get it for only $54. Walmart’s $46 discount on its original price of $100 may not last long — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re planning to buy it, what are you waiting for? Get the Razer Kiyo for nearly half-price by pushing through with the purchase right now. Every minute that passes increases the chance that you miss out on the savings.

