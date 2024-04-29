Ahead of Amazon Gaming Week in May, Razer is offering some incredible deals on its Blade series of gaming laptops. Amazon’s Gaming Week celebration, if you’re not familiar with it, is filled with deals and promotions for all types of gamers, from the avid streamer and competitive PC gamer to console aficionados and beyond. Razer’s deals, specifically, are some of the best for PC gamers looking to upgrade their gaming setups for the latest titles. Take , for instance, that drops the price by $700 to $2,300. It has a 15-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, an Intel Core i7 13800H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and a 2TB solid-state drive. That’s plenty of power packed inside to play the latest games on high or above with stable framerates, plenty of storage to download and install a few big titles, and a price that won’t empty your bank account. I highly recommend browsing to see what deals Razer has available, you won’t regret it.

What else is discounted for Razer’s Gaming Week sale

Okay, so I know it’s technically Amazon Gaming Week, but these Razer deals are firmly in the category of “best in class” for discounts on PC gaming laptops, so I’m giving them a call out. You can expect to save anywhere from $400 to $700 on these powerful laptops in the Razer Blade series, from the Blade 14 to the Blade 18. Also, they all feature the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, offering a ton of power to play the latest titles like Helldivers 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and more.

Here are a few of those excellent deals:

Razer Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen R9, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 4060 and 1TB SSD —

Razer Blade 15 with Intel Core i7-13800H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 4070 and 1TB SSD —

Razer Blade 16 with Intel Core i9-13950HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 4070 and 1TB SSD —

Razer Blade 16 with Dual UHD+FHD+ Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 4070 and 1TB SSD —

Razer Blade 18 with Intel Core i9-13950HZ, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 4070 and 1TB SSD —

They’re sleek and portable, but they also pack a lot of power into the chassis, making them the perfect travel companion for gaming anywhere. At home, at a local coffee shop, on vacation, or while working remotely, you name it, the Razer Blade is made for it.

Highlights include the gorgeous displays, most offering a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth onscreen action, NVIDIA 40 Series GPUs for exceptional gaming power, and plenty of storage so you have somewhere to put all of your favorite titles — the newest games take up a lot of storage space. Either way, these deals are one of the best ways to get your hands on a top-notch gaming laptop for Amazon’s Gaming Week. Plus, with all the money you save, you can put it towards some extra peripherals and accessories.