The best Logitech webcams for 2021

There’s a Logitech webcam for nearly every use case, and we’ve got the list to prove it. Whether you’re a student who needs an affordable webcam to attend class, a gamer who livestreams their games, or just someone who needs one for their work-from-home setup, we’ve picked the best webcams Logitech has to offer for your specific needs. These are the best Logitech webcams you can buy for 2021.

The best Logitech webcams at a glance:

The best Logitech webcam overall: Logitech C920S

Why should you buy this? It’s a great 1080p webcam that won’t break the bank but can still handle work-from-home meetings and video calls with friends and family.



Who’s it for? Those who want a reasonably priced all-purpose webcam for work and play.



Why we picked the Logitech C920S:

The Logitech C920S isn’t our best overall pick in our best webcams list for nothing. For just $60, you’ll get a 1080p webcam that’s built to handle multiple use cases like videoconferencing and recording videos. There’s even an emphasis on privacy, as it comes with a huge attachable privacy shutter. The C920S proves you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars just to get a Full HD webcam with dual-microphone stereo audio. This webcam also comes with autofocus and an automatic light-correction feature called RightLight 2, both of which work to enhance your video quality during your calls, even in low-light situations.

The best 4K Logitech webcam: Logitech BRIO Ultra HD

Why should you buy this? It’s the dream webcam that has everything you need, plus a few things you never even thought of: 4K resolution, support for Windows Hello, light correction, HDR technology, a privacy shade, and microphones with noise cancellation.



Who’s it for? For those willing to spend a little more for a 4K webcam with a few extra bells and whistles.



Why we picked the Logitech BRIO Ultra HD:

If you’ve got room in your budget, why not treat yourself with this 4K webcam from Logitech? It’s over $100 but it has a long list of features that make the price worth it: 4K resolution, autofocus, automatic light correction, support for Windows Hello facial recognition, optical and infrared sensors, HDR (high dynamic range), 5x digital zoom, and two omnidirectional mics with noise cancellation. With the Logitech BRIO Ultra HD, you can simply do more and look and sound polished and professional while doing it. This webcam would be a great fit for livestreaming or business meetings.

The best Logitech webcam for students: Logitech C270 HD

Why should you buy this? It’s a super-affordable, bare-bones webcam that offers decent video resolution, noise reduction, and compatibility with Chromebooks.



Who’s it for? If you’re a student on a tight budget but you need a solid webcam for your online classes.



Why we picked the Logitech C270 HD:

On the other hand, if all you need is a simple, budget-friendly webcam for your online classes, you should take a look at the Logitech C270 HD. At 720p, the resolution is lower than our other Logitech webcam picks, but it still features automatic light correction and a microphone with noise reduction. It’s also certified by Logitech to work with Chromebooks. It doesn’t have a privacy shutter, but with the money you’ll save on this webcam, you can buy a webcam cover for it, and you can find one on our list of the best webcam covers.

The best Logitech webcam for business: Logitech C930E

Why should you buy this? It’s a webcam designed to ensure that your work presentation or conference call goes well, with features that help you avoid annoying interruptions while capturing high-quality video and audio.



Who’s it for? For those who need a more professional webcam that’s optimized to make sure their video conference calls run smoothly.



Why we picked the Logitech C930E:

This webcam is designed and optimized for business settings: 1080p resolution, autofocus, automatic light correction, 4x digital zoom, a detachable privacy shade, an expansive 90-degree field of view for whiteboards, and dual omnidirectional microphones with noise cancellation. It’s the Logitech webcam you’ll want if you want to make sure those important business meetings and training sessions go swimmingly. In fact, if you struggle with issues like low-light settings, limited bandwidth, or background noise, the Logitech C930E has features that will address all of them: Automatic light correction (RightLight 2 and autofocus), support for H.264 and UVC 1.5 video compression, and noise cancellation.

The best wallet-friendly Logitech webcam for content creators: Logitech C920x HD Pro

Why should you buy this? It’s not just for recording videos; it has features that can enhance your content at a respectable price: 1080p resolution, dual microphones, and a three-month X-Split VCam license for customizing your background and video for live broadcasts.



Who’s it for? For YouTubers on a budget.



Why we picked the Logitech C920x HD Pro:

It can handle video calls, sure, but this webcam really shines when it’s used for recording videos or livestreaming. High-quality webcams designed for content creation can get pricey, but if you need a Full HD option that will be easy on your wallet, the C920x is a great pick.

For less than $100, you’ll get: 1080p video calling and recording, dual microphones with stereo audio, and automatic light correction. You can even customize your videos and live broadcasts with the Logitech Capture app or with the included three-month X-Split VCam license. This webcam is also certified by Logitech to work with Chromebooks.

The best Logitech webcam for live-streaming gamers: Logitech C922 Pro Stream

Why should you buy this? This webcam comes with a fast 720p resolution at 60 frames per second that is perfect for smooth livestreaming on YouTube or Twitch.



Who’s it for? For gamers who want to livestream their gameplay.



Why we picked the Logitech C922 Pro Stream:

If you’re a gamer who wants to livestream their games, you’ll want a webcam that is built to optimize your livestreams. Enter the Logitech C922 Pro Stream. It comes with two resolution options (up to 1080p), but if you’re livestreaming your games, you’ll want to use its speedy 720p resolution at 60 fps for the best video quality. You’ll also get no-drop audio, autofocus, light correction, two microphones, and a free tripod.

Buying guide and FAQ

Which is the best Logitech webcam?

Our pick for the best Logitech webcam overall is the Logitech C920S. We feel it offers the most for your money. It’s an all-purpose webcam that only costs $60 and features a 1080p resolution, dual-mic stereo audio, and automatic light correction.

How much should you spend on a Logitech webcam?

It depends on your needs. If you just need a simple webcam for school, you can get away with spending as low as $25, but you’ll only get a 720p resolution, so keep that in mind. If you need lots of extras like support for Windows Hello (and the sensors it requires), HDR, and noise cancellation, you’ll need to be prepared to spend $100 or more for those features. You’ll also need to factor in accessories you may need, like webcam privacy covers or tripods. Some Logitech webcams already come with those things (and may cost more because of it), but if they don’t, you might need to purchase those accessories separately.

Do you need a 4K webcam?

Overall, it’s not really necessary to have a 4K webcam, as a number of popular videoconferencing services only allow a maximum of 1080p or 720p anyway, but 4K webcams can still be helpful in making your video calls and video recordings look more polished. At this point, 4K webcams aren’t required for smooth video calling, but they can provide welcome enhancements which could be useful in situations where you’re recording video or doing a live broadcast.

