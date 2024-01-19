If you’ve had your eye on one of the best laptops but want to land yourself a discount, Best Buy has a lot of laptop deals to choose from right now. In fact, Best Buy is amidst a 3-day sale that sees deals taking place on laptops from some of the best laptop brands, including HP, Microsoft, and ASUS. These brands top the list of our favorite laptop deals in the sale, and among them are some gaming laptops, touchscreen laptops, and super affordable laptops. We’ve put together all of our favorite laptop deals form the Best Buy 3-day sale below, so read onward for more details on how to save.

ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook — $219, was $299

A Chromebook is a good laptop option if you don’t have pressing performance needs, as it provides a base computing experience at a super affordable price. This ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook is one of the best Chromebook deals you’ll come across. Its 17.3-inch display is a big selling point, as this puts it on the larger end of laptop screens available. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of memory. Chromebooks are made for simplicity and have built-in cloud support, so if you’re looking for an affordable way to get a laptop in front of you, this ASUS Chromebook is the way to go.

ASUS Vivobook 14-inch laptop — $250, was $430

The ASUS Vivobook 14-inch laptop comes in at a price point that would impress even the best budget laptops, but it still offers plenty of capability. It has an Intel i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, which are enough to get you through the day with Windows 11, which comes preinstalled. The display comes in at HD resolution and 14-inches. If this laptop is lacking for everyday use it’s when it comes to storage capacity. It has a 128GB solid state drive that may not be enough for professionals, but you could always utilize one of the best cloud storage services to compensate.

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $480, was $800

If you’re looking for a laptop to tackle some of the best PC games with, look no further than the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It offers tons of power with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. It also has a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This will prevent gameplay lag and image ghosting while you play. The display also checks in at Full HD resolution. This laptop features HP Fast Charge, which can take it from a dead battery to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 2-in-1 laptop — $700, was $930

If you’re looking for a mobile computing device that has competed with the best tablets and the best laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is the deal for you. It offers 2-in-1 functionality and a 12.3-inch PixelSense display that provides 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop. Its kickstand can adjust nearly 180 degrees, which makes the Surface Pro 7+ a great device for binge watching and taking in content. It’s even capable of powering and outputting to multiple external 4K displays, so your digital window doesn’t have to end at 12.3 inches.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 touchscreen laptop — $800, was $1,000

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has been around a little while now and it’s proven itself to be a capable laptop for almost any use. This is the 13.5-inch model. It utilizes Microsoft’s PixelSense touchscreen technology and makes things like content creative smooth and immersive. It has a 256GB solid state drive you can load up with apps, media, and other content, and a long lasting battery should get you through the day whether you plan to use the Surface Laptop 5 for work, school, or play.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop — $850, was $1,430

This build of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop will have it competing with the best gaming laptops, yet it’s much more affordable with this deal at Best Buy. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as the popular NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card. It also has plenty of storage space with a 512GB solid state drive. Overheating can be an issue with gaming laptops, but this laptop features ASUS’ ROG intelligent cooling system that will keep you gaming for hours on end without overheating issues.

ASUS 15.6-inch OLED laptop — $1,000, was $1,300

OLED display are starting to turn up in laptops, and the OLED display of this ASUS 15.6-inch laptop is one of its top features. It offers stunning image quality that makes it more fun to watch movies, create content, and go about your daily workloads. And with 16GB of RAM and the NVIDIA RTX3050 graphics card you could even throw some gaming into your day. It offers battery life up to 12 hours on a single charge and unhackable, hands-free logins.

