 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our 7 favorite laptop deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $219

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’ve had your eye on one of the best laptops but want to land yourself a discount, Best Buy has a lot of laptop deals to choose from right now. In fact, Best Buy is amidst a 3-day sale that sees deals taking place on laptops from some of the best laptop brands, including HP, Microsoft, and ASUS. These brands top the list of our favorite laptop deals in the sale, and among them are some gaming laptops, touchscreen laptops, and super affordable laptops. We’ve put together all of our favorite laptop deals form the Best Buy 3-day sale below, so read onward for more details on how to save.

ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook — $219, was $299

The ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook against a white background.
ASUS

A Chromebook is a good laptop option if you don’t have pressing performance needs, as it provides a base computing experience at a super affordable price. This ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook is one of the best Chromebook deals you’ll come across. Its 17.3-inch display is a big selling point, as this puts it on the larger end of laptop screens available. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of memory. Chromebooks are made for simplicity and have built-in cloud support, so if you’re looking for an affordable way to get a laptop in front of you, this ASUS Chromebook is the way to go.

ASUS Vivobook 14-inch laptop — $250, was $430

A college student sits on the ground using the Asus VivoBook Flip 14.
ASUS

The ASUS Vivobook 14-inch laptop comes in at a price point that would impress even the best budget laptops, but it still offers plenty of capability. It has an Intel i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, which are enough to get you through the day with Windows 11, which comes preinstalled. The display comes in at HD resolution and 14-inches. If this laptop is lacking for everyday use it’s when it comes to storage capacity. It has a 128GB solid state drive that may not be enough for professionals, but you could always utilize one of the best cloud storage services to compensate.

Related

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $480, was $800

A girl plays games on the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a connected external display.
HP

If you’re looking for a laptop to tackle some of the best PC games with, look no further than the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It offers tons of power with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. It also has a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This will prevent gameplay lag and image ghosting while you play. The display also checks in at Full HD resolution. This laptop features HP Fast Charge, which can take it from a dead battery to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 2-in-1 laptop — $700, was $930

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on a desk, with a monitor behind it.
Microsoft

If you’re looking for a mobile computing device that has competed with the best tablets and the best laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is the deal for you. It offers 2-in-1 functionality and a 12.3-inch PixelSense display that provides 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop. Its kickstand can adjust nearly 180 degrees, which makes the Surface Pro 7+ a great device for binge watching and taking in content. It’s even capable of powering and outputting to multiple external 4K displays, so your digital window doesn’t have to end at 12.3 inches.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 touchscreen laptop — $800, was $1,000

The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.
Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has been around a little while now and it’s proven itself to be a capable laptop for almost any use. This is the 13.5-inch model. It utilizes Microsoft’s PixelSense touchscreen technology and makes things like content creative smooth and immersive. It has a 256GB solid state drive you can load up with apps, media, and other content, and a long lasting battery should get you through the day whether you plan to use the Surface Laptop 5 for work, school, or play.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop — $850, was $1,430

A person using the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop on a desk.
ASUS

This build of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop will have it competing with the best gaming laptops, yet it’s much more affordable with this deal at Best Buy. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as the popular NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card. It also has plenty of storage space with a 512GB solid state drive. Overheating can be an issue with gaming laptops, but this laptop features ASUS’ ROG intelligent cooling system that will keep you gaming for hours on end without overheating issues.

ASUS 15.6-inch OLED laptop — $1,000, was $1,300

The ASUS 15.6-inch OLED laptop against a white background.
ASUS

OLED display are starting to turn up in laptops, and the OLED display of this ASUS 15.6-inch laptop is one of its top features. It offers stunning image quality that makes it more fun to watch movies, create content, and go about your daily workloads. And with 16GB of RAM and the NVIDIA RTX3050 graphics card you could even throw some gaming into your day. It offers battery life up to 12 hours on a single charge and unhackable, hands-free logins.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
The 5 best mini PCs for gaming in 2024
Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast sitting on a desk.

Your average gaming PC is pretty big, and even worse, you actually have to keep the area around it clear so you can get good case airflow, so you end up having to clear up a lot of space just to be able to game. That can be a problem if you live in a smaller apartment or have a smaller office space that can't really fit a large full or even mid-sized tower. Luckily, some of the best mini PCs can also be used for gaming, and while they aren't completely tiny, they are about a fifth or smaller of your average case.

That said, keep in mind that when you go smaller, you end up having to compromise heavily when it comes to graphical capability. That's why we've done our best to find the best mini PCs for gaming and collect them below at various prices and power ranges. That way, you can find something that fits your budget range, gaming needs, and space needs.
The Best Mini PC for Gaming

Read more
Best printer deals: 10+ cheap printers on sale as low as $40
An HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e all-in-one printer rests on a white table with plants and a thumb drive beside it.

Whether you're a student, professional, or anything in between, today’s world likely demands you find access to a printer from time to time. You can do so with some savings right now, as there are quite a few printer deals taking place. Among them you’ll find options that can compete with the best printers, as well as some well-priced lower end models. In fact, you can grab a printer for as little as $59 right now. We’ve tracked down all of the best printer deals currently taking place, so read onward for more details on how to save on the right printer for your needs.
HP DeskJet 4155e — $70, was $100

The HP DeskJet 4155e is a good entry-level printer. It’s got you covered if your printing needs are pretty basic, or if you don’t need a printer that can handle huge daily loads. This is a color InkJet printer, which makes it good for almost all uses. It can also make copies and scan in color, and it has mobile and wireless printing functionality. You can get set up quickly and easily with the HP Smart app that guides you through the setup process, and you can also use this app to print, scan and copy documents from your phone.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $650 off today
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.

If you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be ready to make a huge purchase because you're not going to get fast performance from a machine that you can buy for cheap. You should be on the lookout for discounts though, such as Best Buy's offer for the HP Omen 16 that slashes its price to $1,200 from $1,850. The $650 in savings will go a long way towards building out the rest of your collection of video games and accessories, but you'll only get it if you hurry with the transaction because the bargain may sell out much sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings and get yourself prepared for upcoming PC games, go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. With this configuration that features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you'll no longer have to check if your device can meet the minimum requirements of video games that you want to play. The HP Omen 16 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it will be ready to start installing and downloading games into its 512GB SSD as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

Read more