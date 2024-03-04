You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to get into PC gaming because there are gaming laptop deals like Best Buy’s offer for the Acer Nitro 5. The starter gaming laptop, which is already relatively affordable at its original price of $950, is currently even cheaper at just $700. You’ll be able to use the $250 in savings on video games and gaming accessories, but you’ll have to act fast if you want it because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain disappears, and once that happens, we don’t know when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s going to be more than enough to play the best PC games. Some of the more demanding titles may force you to choose low graphics settings, but that’s a fine trade-off for a gaming laptop that you can get for less than $1,000.

With sharp visuals due to its Full HD resolution and smooth movements with its 144Hz refresh rate, the 15.6-inch display of the Acer Nitro 5 is an amazing screen for appreciating today’s most popular games. The gaming laptop is ready to start downloading and installing your favorite titles because it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for multiple AAA games with all their updates and DLCs.

The Acer Nitro 5 is the perfect starter gaming laptop, especially if you can get it for its discounted price of $700 from Best Buy instead of its sticker price of $950. There may be not much time left before the $250 discount disappears though, as there will be a lot of gamers who will be interested in this budget-friendly machine. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer for the Acer Nitro 5, you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately, before it’s too late.

Editors' Recommendations