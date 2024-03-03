 Skip to main content
Our 5 favorite laptop deals in Best Buy’s ‘3-Day Sale’ — from $159

John Alexander
By

Thinking about heading to Best Buy some time soon? If your answer is “No” then you should seriously reconsider, or at least check out the deals online. The Best Buy 3-Day sale is here, goes through Sunday, and its been making us take a huge interest in Best Buy’s laptop deals. As it so turns out, right now is just a great time to get one. And, as hard as it has been to do so, we’ve narrowed the 3-Day Sale’s laptops down to just five — split across a wide variety of prices and primary functions — that we think you should strongly consider.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $159, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook at a side angle displaying ChromeOS.
HP

If you’re looking for budget laptops, Chromebooks are usually a great place to start. They’re just cheaper than other laptops on many fronts, though there is some pared-down functionality when you compare them to laptops at large. This 14-inch laptop with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC memory has great cloud storage and is perfect for getting you through documents, web browsing, and enjoying videos on YouTube. If you have some difficulty thinking about what else you can do on a laptop but those things, and you’re not alone, this laptop was pretty much made for you. Due to the excellent price point and low chances for distraction, this is an excellent laptop for college students looking to get something extra to throw in their backpack.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i — $350, was $630

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i on a white background.
.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i is a 15.6-inch FHD laptop that sports 8 GB of RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with an internal SSD holding 512GB of data. This should be enough for indie gaming, but likely won’t be powerful enough to support your AAA habit. In any event, the included four months of free Xbox Game Pass will give you a good chance to test how you like gaming on the Lenovo Ideapad 3i. This laptop is only 0.78-inch thick when closed, meaning it can go just about anywhere. And at just over three-and-a-half pounds, you’ll likely feel quite comfortable holding it open-faced with a single hand. One often forgotten feature for laptops at this price range that the Lenovo Ideapad 3i manages to include is a media reader, capable of reading SD, SDHC, SDXC, and MMC cards.

Related

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop — $550, was $800

A girl plays games on the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a connected external display.
HP

When we think of the best gaming laptops, we often think of rather expensive beasts. However, if you’re willing to wait and able to catch a gaming laptop deals like this one, the experience can become quite affordable. The HP Victus 15 is a 15.6-inch laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 inside and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you’ll be able to play most games that you’ll want these days, with some bloated AAA (and the dreaded “AAAA”) games being an outlier. The screen is anti-glare and has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, you’ll be able to communicate with your team clearly due to the AI noise removal offered by the laptop’s software. Notably, this laptop features a full keyboard with numbpad, to give you full versatility in the games you play and the work you do.

Apple MacBook Air M2 — $999, was $1,299

The screen of the MacBook Air on a table.
Digital Trends

If there’s anything that you learn when covering deals as a whole, it is that Apple deals are hard to find, especially on brand new products. Typically, Apple is very confident in their ability to sell things at the standard price, so when you do find a deal it is a real gift. Such is the way with the Apple MacBook Air M2. Our Apple MacBook Air M2 review appropriately casts the laptop as a uniquely balanced machine, giving both great power and a slim body. The Apple MacBook Air M2 has a 15-inch 2880 x 1860p screen, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. To little surprise, it is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, from which it derives its name.

ASUS Rog Zephyrus M16 — $1,600, was $1,950

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are only about four gaming laptop brands worthy of your attention if you want a powerful gaming companion. Without a doubt, Asus is one of them. Just look at the laptop at the center of this deal — the ASUS Rog Zephyrus M16 comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, an Intel 13th Gen Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a whole terabyte of local SSD storage. And if that’s not enough, its QHD LED screen manages a refresh rate of 240Hz. So, what’s gaming on the M16 like? Our ASUS Rog Zephyrus M16 review describes the experience as very positive, noting the quality of the keyboard, and praising this version of the laptop over the 4090 version.

