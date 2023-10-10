 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Blue Yeti microphone deals now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Streamers, musicians, podcasters, and anybody else who regularly makes recordings know of the high quality provided by Blue Microphones, which makes the Blue Yeti microphones. If you’re looking for Blue Yeti microphone deals, don’t miss the chance at discounts from the returning Prime Day deals, not just from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but also from other retailers like Best Buy who have launched their own sales to keep up. Here are our favorite offers, but make sure that you proceed with your purchase quickly as stocks may already be running out.

Blue Snowball — $40, was $70

The Blue Snowball microphone on a desk.
Blue

The Blue Snowball is a plug-and-play USB microphone that uses a two-capsule design to create clean and natural sound. It gives you two pickup patterns — cardioid for gaming and streaming by yourself, and omni for interviews with one or more people. The microphone also comes with an adjustable metal stand so you can place it in the perfect position in relation to your sound source, while its stylish retro-inspired design makes it easy on the eyes as a fixture on your desk.

Blue Yeti Nano — $90, was $100

Blue Yeti Nano Premium on desk next to open laptop
Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is made of two custom microphone capsules for exceptional voice presence and detail, and with Blue VO!CE software, you can make the necessary adjustments to your recordings, in addition to enhanced effects and advanced modulation. The Blue Yeti Nano also offers cardioid and omni pickup patterns, and you can monitor your recordings through its onboard headphone output and volume control.

Blue Yeti X — $140, was $170

A woman speaking into the Blue Yeti X microphone.
Blue Yeti

The Blue Yeti X is the runner-up in our list of the best microphones for streaming, and it’s recommended for beginners who want excellent audio and flexibility. It comes with a four-condenser capsule array and four pickup patterns — cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo — which you can cycle through using the multi-function smart knob on the microphone. You’ll also have access to Blue VO!CE software, an 11-segment LED meter that lets you visualize your voice level, and customizable LED lighting to match your stream’s design.

The best October Prime Day MacBook deals available now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Apple has a reputation for having expensive devices, so it's always great when we find a good deal on an Apple device, whether it's iPhone deals or iPad deals. Luckily, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is shaping up to be a big deal, with lots of great deals on MacBooks across the board. And, while you can certainly wait until Prime Day itself on October 10th, we're already seeing some amazing MacBook Deals that you can take advantage of right now, and they're likely to still be great deals even by Prime Day.

We're also happy to see that there are great deals across retailers, and not just at Amazon. In fact, we're seeing Prime Day deals on MacBooks at places like Best Buy and Walmart, so if you have any special deals, cards, or coupons you can take advantage of, you're very much in luck. In fact, we're already seeing retailers undercut each other on great MacBook deals, which means more savings for you. So, without wasting too much time, let's jump right into some of the best deals we've found so far during Prime Day 2023.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) -- from $159

Read more
The best October Prime Day 17-inch laptop deals right now
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

You should be looking at 17-inch laptop deals if you like a large screen on your laptop, and you wouldn't want to miss the discounts that are available with the return of Prime Day deals tomorrow. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also pushed its rival retailers to roll out their own Prime Day laptop deals, so we're pretty sure that there's something for everyone. However, if you need help deciding on which 17-inch laptop to buy, you should take a look at our favorite offers that we've rounded up below, but choose quickly because some of these bargains may expire soon.
Asus CX1700CK Chromebook -- $269, was $299

Shoppers go for Chromebooks for a more affordable alternative to Windows-based laptops, but if you still want a large display, then go for the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. It's equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution, but its thickness is just 0.78 of an inch to maintain portability. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, but the device still runs smoothly because Chrome OS focuses on web-based apps instead of installed software. It only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you can save your files on Google Drive.

Read more
The best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

If you're looking to grab a gaming laptop, this Prime Day October 2023 is the perfect time, especially since Prime Day has traditionally been a great time to pick up new electronics. In fact, we're seeing a lot of great gaming laptop deals across the board, whether you want something budget-friendly or you want a beast of a gaming laptop that can run anything. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Prime Day deals on laptops across several retailers, so you don't have to do all the dirty work. So be sure to check out the deals below and come back regularly as we update this list with better deals.
MSI Bravo 15 with RX6500M -- $700, was $900

If you're looking for a great entry-level gaming laptop, then this MSI Bravo 15 is a great choice. Under the hood, you'll find an AMD RX6500M, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3050 and will handle most modern games fine at lower graphical settings. It also comes with a Ryzen 7-5800H, which is a high-end process that should be able to handle more processor-hungry games, like simulation or strategy games. There's also a big positive with going all-AMD since its GPUs and CPUs are generally more power efficient than their Nvidia and Intel counterparts, so you get a bit better battery performance.

Read more