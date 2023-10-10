The best October Prime Day Blue Yeti microphone deals now

Streamers, musicians, podcasters, and anybody else who regularly makes recordings know of the high quality provided by Blue Microphones, which makes the Blue Yeti microphones. If you’re looking for Blue Yeti microphone deals, don’t miss the chance at discounts from the returning Prime Day deals, not just from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but also from other retailers like Best Buy who have launched their own sales to keep up. Here are our favorite offers, but make sure that you proceed with your purchase quickly as stocks may already be running out.

Blue Snowball — $40, was $70

The Blue Snowball is a plug-and-play USB microphone that uses a two-capsule design to create clean and natural sound. It gives you two pickup patterns — cardioid for gaming and streaming by yourself, and omni for interviews with one or more people. The microphone also comes with an adjustable metal stand so you can place it in the perfect position in relation to your sound source, while its stylish retro-inspired design makes it easy on the eyes as a fixture on your desk.

Blue Yeti Nano — $90, was $100

The Blue Yeti Nano is made of two custom microphone capsules for exceptional voice presence and detail, and with Blue VO!CE software, you can make the necessary adjustments to your recordings, in addition to enhanced effects and advanced modulation. The Blue Yeti Nano also offers cardioid and omni pickup patterns, and you can monitor your recordings through its onboard headphone output and volume control.

Blue Yeti X — $140, was $170

The Blue Yeti X is the runner-up in our list of the best microphones for streaming, and it’s recommended for beginners who want excellent audio and flexibility. It comes with a four-condenser capsule array and four pickup patterns — cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo — which you can cycle through using the multi-function smart knob on the microphone. You’ll also have access to Blue VO!CE software, an 11-segment LED meter that lets you visualize your voice level, and customizable LED lighting to match your stream’s design.

