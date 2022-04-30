All the new tech that blew our reviewers away this month

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We're nearing developer conference season, but before we get there, we've been busy reviewing our little hearts out this past month.

We've found the gems among the many tech products we've given a try this month. They span all the most important established product categories, but also include those tech products that are more off the beaten path. Everything below is stuff we've personally used and reviewed ourselves -- and these ones certainly got our attention this month.

LG C2 OLED TV

Premium TV sweet spot

Read our in-depth review Pros Slick new design

Improved peak brightness

Excellent black levels

Solid color accuracy and gamut

Great for gamers Cons Some peak brightness artifacts

Complex smart TV system

No one thought LG would just roll over and let Samsung step in with its QD-OLED panels without putting up a fight. Even with the screen off, the C2 looks fantastic. It has a nearly bezel-less frame, a space-saving and versatile new stand, and the same incredibly thin side profile the series is known for.

But it's the image quality that counts, right? And here, the LG C2 makes small advances over the previous model, while maintaining the incredible depth of contrast that OLED provides. The Sony A95K may outdo it color accuracy, but it comes with limited sizes available and an insane price, sothe LG C2 OLED still offers the best picture quality you can get for the money. It's that simple.

LG C2 OLED TV Premium TV sweet spot More

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless

Click to your heart's content

Read our in-depth review Pros Lightweight for its class

Sturdy switches

High customization potential

Handy CPI toggle

Competitive price and features Cons Button grid can be tricky

Restrictive USB-C dongle

Looking for a new gaming mouse? Well, good luck. There's a ridiculous amount of similarly featured options out there, and it can boggle the mind trying to narrow it down. Well, if you play MOBA or MMO games, you'll appreciate the extra grid of 12 customizable buttons on this one, the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless.

For a mouse with this many buttons, the 89-gram weight feels incredible. The switches are on point too, making it a top-notch performer. Just make sure your PC has a USB-C port before picking this one up.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Click to your heart's content

Samsung T7 Shield

Portable, protected storage

Read our in-depth review Pros Blazing speed

Light and portable

AES-256 hardware encryption

IP65 dust and water resistance Cons Can get a little hot

More expensive than base T7

Samsung's hyper-portable external SSDs are famous for a reason. They're fast, they're tiny, and they're reliable.

The latest addition to the lineup is the T7 Shield, and this one's designed for the photographer or videographer on the go. It's for the shooter who wants both hardware encryption and a durable chassis. Despite having the same blazing-fast SSD as you'll find in the other T7 models, it now also sports an IP65-rated "shield" for protection in outdoor environments. That can be important for creative professionals in certain lines of work, and that makes the T7 Shield one of a kind.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable, protected storage

Razer Leviathan V2

A PC gaming soundbar done right

Read our in-depth review Pros Easy setup

Sounds great in games

Sub provides solid bass

Clean, attractive look

Adjustable height and tilt Cons Minimal ports

No headphone jack

Music still doesn’t sound great

Soundbars for PCs are still a bit of a novelty, especially with the wealth of options available in the world of excellent gaming headsets. A soundbar under your monitor doesn't have the same functional appeal that it might for a television, especially considering how much closer you'll be sitting to it.

The Razer Leviathan V2 uses THX Spatial Audio to remedy this problem -- and in games, it really does sound awesome. You'll get the surround sound feel from just this 2.1 device, and it couldn't be easier to se tup. It's still a bit lacking when listening to music, but if you like the idea of a PC gaming soundbar, the Leviathan V2 is worth checking out.

Razer Leviathan V2 A PC gaming soundbar done right

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The fastest gaming CPU in the world

Read our in-depth review Pros The fastest gaming CPU on the market

Solid thermal performance

Works with AM4 motherboards

Inexpensive

Low power requirements Cons No overclocking

Lackluster general CPU performance

It doesn't take much to be the fastest gaming CPU in the world. After all, every year, a new processor takes that crown.

But it's how the Ryzen 7 5800X3D defeats its foes that makes it so special. AMD took an older CPU and strapped on more memory using its 3D stacking technology. The result is a chip that's 6.4% faster than the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X. They did all this while keeping the same AM4 footprint and maintaining a reasonable price. What more could you ask for from a flagship PC component in 2022?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D The fastest gaming CPU in the world

Roccat Burst Pro Air

More than a pretty light show

Read our in-depth review Pros Tons of RGB

Good battery life given the tons of RGB

Phantom Flex cable is top-tier quality

Heat-treated PTFE feet glide effortlessly

Excellent optical switches Cons Lower DPI and polling rate than its competitors

Might be a bit heavy for some

We already recommended the SteelSeries Aerox 9 above, but not everyone needs access to a grid of 12 buttons on their gaming mouse. In fact, for most PC gamers, all those buttons are nothing more than a distraction.

That's where an option like the Roccat Burst Pro Air comes in. It has great performance, really comfortable optical switches, and even heat-treated PTFE feet. It all adds up to a heavenly gaming experience, especially if you're someone who can appreciate some really unique RGB lighting that shines through between your fingers as you play.

Roccat Burst Pro Air More than a pretty light show

Editors' Recommendations