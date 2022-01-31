  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best new gadgets we reviewed in January: Earbuds, PCs, vacuums, and more

Luke Larsen
By

January can be a slower month for new tech releases. The shopping season is behind us, as is the insanity of new product releases to get announced at CES.

And yet, we're always busy working on reviewing unique, new gadgets to find the very best. So from affordable wireless earbuds to a posture training device, these are the best gadgets we reviewed in 2022.

<p>Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds</p>

Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Serious sound value
Jump to details
<p>Dyson Outsize Absolute+</p>

Dyson Outsize Absolute+

The ultimate stick vac
Jump to details
<p>HP Omen 45L</p>

HP Omen 45L

A master class in prebuilt gaming PCs
Jump to details
<p>Upright Go S</p>

Upright Go S

A posture trainer that delivers on promises
Jump to details
<p>Garmin Venu 2 Plus</p>

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Premium in all the right ways
Jump to details
Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Serious sound value

Pros
  • Comfortable fit
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Very good noise canceling
  • Very good transparency
  • Good call quality
  • IPX4 water resistance
Cons
  • No wireless charging
  • No EQ or control customization
  • No Bluetooth multipoint
  • Require frequent fit adjustment

You may not have heard of Denon, but the over 100-year Japanese brand has become well-known in the hi-fi world in recent years.

The Denon AHC830NCW, however, are its first pair of wireless earbuds, and they've made quite a splash. Yes, they resemble Apple's AirPods, but don't call them knock-offs. Between the excellent sound quality and high-quality noise canceling, these feel like far from a debut attempt at one of the hottest tech categories in the past few years.

The $159 price, though, is what makes this such a sweet deal, especially considering some of the competition.

<p>Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds</p>

Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Serious sound value
Dyson Outsize Absolute+

Dyson Outsize Absolute+

The ultimate stick vac

Pros
  • Powerful
  • Automatically adjustable suction
  • Great array of tools and accessories included
  • Bigger cleaning head for faster vacuuming
  • Larger dustbin for less frequent emptying
  • Laser sighting works wonders
Cons
  • Heavier than average stick vac, particularly when used as a handheld
  • Batteries take 4.5 hours to charge
  • Expensive

Dyson has made a name for itself in the world of light, wireless, handheld vacuums, such as the V10 or V15. But the Outsize Absolute+ brings all that same tech to a larger stick vacuum, and the result is fantastic.

It's powerful when you need it but can just as easily go handheld. The system uses two specialized cleaning heads, including one that uses lasers to clean. You read that right. Lasers.

According to our review, "The laser does a mind-blowing job of lighting up seemingly invisible dirt, dust, and particles. The first time I used it, I’d already vacuumed the previous day and thought there’d be nothing for it to spot. Boy, was I wrong."

<p>Dyson Outsize Absolute+</p>

Dyson Outsize Absolute+

The ultimate stick vac
HP Omen 45L
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

HP Omen 45L

A master class in prebuilt gaming PCs

Pros
  • Excellent CPU cooling solution
  • Tool-less design
  • Upgradable with off-the-shelf parts
  • Great gaming performance
  • Doesn't get too loud
  • Extra hard drive bays
Cons
  • Limited number of USB ports
  • No DDR5 option
  • Bloatware is a little annoying

The problems with prebuilt desktop PCs are well-documented. And yet, with the ongoing GPU shortage, it's one of the only ways to upgrade your PC gaming experience.

The HP Omen 45L is one of the few we can wholeheartedly recommend. Not only is it beautifully designed and configured with the latest high-end parts, but it's also more easily upgradable than other prebuilts. The 45L model, in particular, adds an extra CPU cooling module up top known as the Cryo Chamber. It adds some extra height to the tower, but the result is supreme cooling that you rarely see in a prebuilt PC like this.

<p>HP Omen 45L</p>

HP Omen 45L

A master class in prebuilt gaming PCs
Upright Go S

Upright Go S

A posture trainer that delivers on promises

Pros
  • Super small
  • Adhesive works surprisingly well
  • Alerts you firmly but gently
  • Does its job to keep you from slouching
  • Easy to use discretely
Cons
  • Additional adhesives cost about $1 each
  • Battery life is short

Working remotely has done a number on most of our backs. If you really need some help remembering to consider your posture, there are a number of posture trainers out on the market, but the Upright Go S is the one to get.

It's a thumb-sized plastic bean that either sticks to your back using adhesives or connected to a lanyard. Through the use of sensors, gentle vibrations, and a helpful companion app, the Upright Go S encourages better posture throughout your day.

It might not sound all that pleasant, but if you're serious about correcting your posture, a gadget like the Upright Go S is exactly what you need.

<p>Upright Go S</p>

Upright Go S

A posture trainer that delivers on promises
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Premium in all the right ways

Pros
  • Rock-solid connectivity
  • Phone calls and assistant
  • Battery life
  • Strong GPS
  • A ton of data
Cons
  • High price
  • Unintuitive UI
  • Missing some services

Garmin is known for its health-based smartwatches, but the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is more than just for fitness enthusiasts. It's also just a fantastic Apple Watch alternative. With its gorgeous AMOLED screen, support for phone calls and voice-activated assistants, and long battery life, it's every bit as premium and feature-rich.

Its target audience will always be fitness lovers, especially given the price, but Garmin has also made a great smartwatch with the Venu 2 Plus.

<p>Garmin Venu 2 Plus</p>

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Premium in all the right ways

Editors' Recommendations

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have RPG-like multiclassing

A Graveborn and Spore Warden run across a bridge.

The best video games of January 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus male trainer plays Pokeflute

Is a robot vacuum that doesn’t auto-empty even worth it?

Roborock S7 Review bottom view

Final Fantasy VII is more relevant than ever, 25 years later

Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Sound like a pro with Joby’s wireless mic for your phone

Joby Wavo Air wireless microphones.

HomeKit smart plug installation guide

Tradfri smart plug connected to a bathroom outlet.

How Pokédex research tasks work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

pokmon legends arceus pokdex research tasks work pok mon

What are alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Alpha Snorlax at night.

How to tell if your smartphone has been hacked

Kids playing on a smartphone.

Phone’s music player lost its charm? It needs Chord’s Mojo 2

Chord Mojo 2 buttons.

These amazing Earth photos from the ISS look more like works of art

A view of Saudi Arabia from the space station.

2022 Kia EV6 first drive review: An EV defying expectations

Kia EV6 next to vineyard

Elon Musk asked to pay $50K to end Twitter bot that tracks his jet

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image