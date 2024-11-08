As we’re all counting down the days to a possible announcement of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series, GPU brands are already looking ahead to what comes next. A new trademark filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reveals just how far ahead some manufacturers are thinking, because it mentions not just the RTX 5090, but also an RTX 5090 Ti; there’s even an RTX 6090 Ti. Still, it’ll be a long while before we can count the RTX 60-series among the best graphics cards, so what is this all about?

The trademark registration filing, first spotted by harukaze5719 on X and shared by VideoCardz, comes from a company called Sinotex International Industrial Ltd. This company is responsible for the GPU brand Ninja, which doesn’t have much of a market presence in the U.S.

Still, the company might have big plans going forward. The filing spans the entire RTX 50-series lineup, including cards that no one’s heard of, and cards that most likely won’t ever see the light of day. We’ve got it all: Starting with the RTX 5050 (including Ti and Super versions) and all the way to the RTX 5090 Ti (or RTX 5090 Super). Every card you could think of is being trademarked in its basic, Ti, and Super versions. The interesting part is that there are no Ti Super cards, so perhaps the current-gen RTX 4070 Ti Super will put an end to that naming scheme.

Ninja also filed for the entire RTX 60-series lineup, starting with the RTX 6050 and including cards like the RTX 6070 and the RTX 6090. Again, all the GPUs also come in Super and Ti flavors. That lineup is most likely going to be built based on Rubin architecture, but we don’t really know anything else beyond that. We’re unlikely to see any of these GPUs before 2027, or, at best, late 2026.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Ninja is planning to launch all of these GPUs. These filings don’t mean much beyond trademark registration, so it’s hard to read too much into it — apart from the timing. We’ve been getting more and more signs of an imminent launch for the RTX 50-series, and this is another crumb to add to the pile.

We know that Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang is set to hold a keynote during CES 2025 in January, but hardware leaker kopite7kimi also said that Blackwell is coming soon. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 will likely be the first to launch, although the RTX 5070 is not out of the realm of possibility. As for the RTX 5090 Ti that Ninja has already trademarked, if that’s ever going to be a thing, I wouldn’t expect to see it for at least a few months to a year.