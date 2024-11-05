As we inch closer to the expected release date of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series, the number of leaks is growing by the minute. Today, a reputable leaker weighed in on when we might see the RTX 50-series join the ranks of the best graphics cards. Could Blackwell make an appearance sooner than currently expected? It’s certainly possible, but who even knows at this point?

The information comes from kopite7kimi, who, in typical tipster fashion, dropped a vague message on X (formerly Twitter) and then left without answering any questions. However, at this point in the GPU release cycle, even one vague sentence is enough to send the internet for a spin, which is what’s happening in the reply section of Kopite’s tweet.

We will meet GeForce of Blackwell soon. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 5, 2024

The leaker claims that “we will meet Geforce of Blackwell soon,” which could mean just about anything. We’ve been on this release date roller coaster ride for almost a year now, with initial leaks claiming we’d see the RTX 50-series around September 2024. That, obviously, didn’t happen. Now, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set to deliver a keynote at CES 2025, the general expectation is that we won’t hear a word about the RTX 50-series before January. However, we could still get an update from Nvidia before that date — even if the GPUs are unlikely to actually be up for sale before then.

Nvidia is unveiling a brand new GPU architecture with Blackwell and it’ll have a lot to talk about. It’s not out of the question that the company might release some sort of a teaser to build the hype a little bit more before people decide to go ahead and buy a different GPU during upcoming Black Friday sales. After all, Nvidia is missing out on an important shopping window by not launching the RTX 50-series until January, as the holiday season is a good time for sales. There’s also the fact that many people expected the next-gen graphics cards to arrive in September or October based on the release date of the previous generation.

Ultimately, it’s hard to read into kopite7kimi’s words too much. “Soon” could just as well mean January, but this leaker has already previously indicated CES 2025 as the expected release date, which is why there could be more to it. We have no choice but to wait and see. One thing is for sure — these back-and-forth leaks are doing a good job of building anticipation.