Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2022: Early sales you can shop now

The 2022 Prime Day deals are back on its regular July scheduling this year, and Amazon’s big two-day blowout is just a couple of days away now. Other retailers also get in on the action, though, which means that you can look forward to some great Best Buy Prime Day deals also coming down the pipe, and many are already rolling out early bargains before Amazon’s sale officially kicks off on Tuesday. With plenty of Best Buy Prime Day deals already up for grabs, this week is the best time before Black Friday to buy a new TV, laptop, Chromebook, smart home gadget, or something else entirely. Can’t wait ’til July 12? Read on while we take you through the best offers and deals you can shop right now.

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2022

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 —

Shark Ion RV761 Robot Vacuum —

Vizio 50-Inch V-Series 4K Smart TV —

Insignia 70-Inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV —

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go —

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop —

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 —

LG 65-Inch C1 Series 4K OLED Smart TV —

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 — $99, was $139

Why Buy

Sleek cloud-based Chrome OS

Nice compact design

Good build quality

Super affordable

Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks on the market, and its Chromebook 3 is a great option if you need a portable and affordable laptop. Chrome OS offers many advantages over Windows when it comes to cheap computing; namely, it’s largely cloud-based, so its software relies less on raw hardware power.

That’s reflected in the specs of the Lenovo Chromebook 3: It pairs an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU with 4GB of RAM, which are basic specs but sufficient for simple tasks like web browsing, typing up emails, word processing, making spreadsheets, and the like. It also has 64GB of eMMC flash storage, which may not seem like much, but it’s better than the 32GB you usually see on cheap Chromebooks. Typically, you don’t need that much since you can easily rely on the cloud.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 sports a 11.6-inch HD display, so this is a great portable machine for those moving around a lot (such as students). A built-in HD webcam and microphone also make it suitable for video calls and taking online classes. It even has two USB-C ports, along with two USB-A ports, so you’ve got multiple options for connecting peripherals or even just charging your phone while you work.

Shark Ion RV761 Robot Vacuum — $200, was $260

Why Buy

Tri-Brush System cleans multiple floor types

Mobile app controls

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Obstacle avoidance

One of the the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals on tap right now is this juicy discount on the Shark Ion RV761. This handy little helper comes from one of the best names in the robot vac business, and features Shark’s Tri-Brush System that allows the Ion RV761 robot vacuum to tackle dry messes on virtually any floor surface in your home.

The Shark Ion RV761 also boasts some nice smart features that are a welcome sight for such a budget-friendly robot vacuum. For starters, you can control the robot from your mobile device with the Shark companion app, which lets you start and stop cleanings and set a schedule for when you want the Ion RV761 to do its thing.

The Shark robot vacuum is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home devices. That means that if you have something like an Amazon Echo or Google Nest smart speaker or smart display, you can integrate the Ion RV761 to your smart home ecosystem and control it with voice commands. It may lack some of the bells and whistles of higher-end robot vacuums (which cost several times as much), but the Shark Ion RV761 is a highly capable addition to your home at a great price.

Vizio 50-Inch V-Series 4K Smart TV — $300, was $360

Why Buy

Great value

Nice size for smaller and midsized rooms

Full suite of streaming capabilities

Voice remote included

Smart TVs are pretty cheap nowadays, with brands like Vizio offering a lot of value for your money. The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV is a great — and highly affordable — addition to a smaller or midsized common room, and it ticks all the boxes for what you want from a modern, streaming-capable television that’ll let you enjoy all your favorite content in Ultra HD.

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV offers more than just the basics, though. Along with online streaming capabilities, this television comes with a convenient voice remote that lets you search for content and control playback with vocal commands. Vizio SmartCast software puts all your content libraries right at your fingertips, and WatchFree+ gives you free access to hundreds of live and on-demand TV channels with no fees whatsoever.

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV also has Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built right in, so you can easily stream content directly to the television from any compatible device. The TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit devices as well, meaning you can integrate the V-Series television into your smart home system right out of the box. A dedicated game mode even makes this TV suitable for gaming. It’s a great, well-rounded, and highly affordable smart TV that won’t break the bank.

Insignia 70-Inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $500, was $650

Why Buy

Fire TV software is great

Alexa voice remote

Nice big 4K screen

HDMI ARC support

Need something a bit bigger for a more cinematic home theater experience? This F30 Series Fire TV from Insignia should do the trick. At 70 inches, it’s sizeable enough for large living rooms, basements, and other big rooms that would swallow up a smaller television. And Best Buy Prime Day deals mean that its price tag isn’t too big for your budget.

This television comes loaded with Amazon’s Fire TV software, making it a fine choice for Prime members, although you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of all of its features. Along with Prime Video, the Insignia F30 TV gives you instant access to your content libraries from popular streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, and more.

You also get three HDMI ports for hooking up media players and gaming consoles, and with an HDMI ARC port, you can connect a soundbar using a single cable to reduce clutter. The included Alexa Voice Remote allows for hands-free control when you’re in couch potato mode, while HDR10 and DTS Studio Sound ensure that you’re able to enjoy your entertainment using the latest streaming standards. If you’re after a big 4K TV on a small budget, you can do much worse than the Insignia F30 Series Fire TV.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700

Why Buy

12.4-inch PixelSense touch display looks great

3:2 aspect ratio doesn’t feel cramped

Solid build quality

Excellent battery life

For a software company, Microsoft has been killing it in the laptop hardware game lately. Its Surface Laptops are great, but they don’t usually come cheap — with one exception, that is, and that would be the excellent Surface Laptop Go. This portable PC punches well above its weight (and cost), offering much of what we love about the Surface Laptop lineup without the steep price tag.

The Surface Laptop Go runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. That’s not the latest Intel processor, but for the money, this is a solid hardware combo for productivity and light entertainment. You’ve also got a 128GB SSD for storage, which is plenty of space for your most important software and files.

Where the Surface Laptop Go really shines, however, is its external hardware. The build quality is fantastic and the display is arguably even better: The 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen features a 3:2 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1,536 x 1,024, which is a clear improvement over standard 16:9 displays. That increased vertical screen real estate means that this compact laptop doesn’t feel small, yet the Surface Laptop Go remains eminently portable. Lightweight and affordable, the aptly named Surface Laptop Go is the perfect mobile workstation.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,000

Why Buy

Great hardware setup for modern games

Good thermal design

Smooth 120Hz display

Plenty of storage

As Dell’s bestselling gaming laptop, it’s no surprise to see the G15 on this list. This portable battle station is one of our favorite Prime Day gaming laptop deals available right now and hits a nearly perfect sweet spot in price versus performance. Under the hood, this configuration packs an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, which is backed up by 8GB of RAM for smooth performance during work and play.

And when it comes to play, the Dell G15 delivers. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is one of the best values when it comes to a discrete mobile GPU for 1080p gaming, and that’s helped along by the laptop’s 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That boosted refresh rate ensures smooth motion when gaming at 60 frames per second without annoyances like lag or stuttering.

The Dell G15 also has a pretty good dual-fan thermal design to keep things from getting too hot during those intense gaming sessions, and a 512GB solid-state drive provides ample space for installing your favorite games as well as your productivity software — after all, this thing is perfectly suitable for work, too. At this Prime Day price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better gaming laptop for the money right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $1,000, was $1,300

Why Buy

15-inch QHD+ touchscreen is gorgeous

Great processing power

Generous battery life with fast charging

Comes with Windows 11

If you want some upgrades over the budget-minded Surface Laptop Go, then check out this Best Buy Prime Day deal on the newer Surface Laptop 4. Microsoft’s fourth-gen Surface Laptop runs on a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of snappy DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, giving you everything you need for working all day and night. The Ryzen 7 CPU’s integrated Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics also allow for some light gaming after work or class.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes in two sizes, 13.5 inches and 15 inches, with this model being the larger of the two. That 15-inch display is lovely and features a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 and that wonderful 3:2 aspect ratio the Surface Laptop line is known for. It’s also a touchscreen, allowing for some added versatility when you want to get a little more hands-on with your work.

The internal battery provides more than enough power for a day’s work, but when you do need a juice-up, fast-charging technology brings the battery back up to 80% in about an hour’s time. If you need a serious on-the-go work machine, the Best Buy Prime Day deals make this one of the best bargains up for grabs right now on one of our favorite laptops of 2022.

LG 65-Inch C1 Series 4K OLED Smart TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Why Buy

OLED display is gorgeous

Fantastic dynamic contrast with true black levels

Good built-in speakers

Great for gaming

If you want the latest and greatest in TV technology (that’s still reasonably affordable, anyway), then you should look at getting an OLED TV like the LG C1. LG is a leader in the television panel technology space and is actually responsible for introducing OLED panels to the world. OLED, short for organic light-emitting diode, forgoes traditional LED backlighting in favor of particles that light up individually.

This allows parts of the display to be off while the TV is on, unlike LED panels, which are always being lit from behind — that’s why dark scenes often look dark gray rather than truly black. The LG C1 OLED 4K TV, by contrast, delivers perfect black levels and offers the best dynamic contrast you’ll find on a consumer-grade television today.

The LG C1 OLED TV delivers when it comes to smart features, too. It supports all of the popular streaming apps and platforms, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built right in (no external devices required), a dedicated Game Optimizer mode, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The LG C1 OLED TV is as good for gaming as it is for streaming and watching movies, and its next-level picture quality make it a great choice for serious home theater enthusiasts.

Best Buy Prime Day deals FAQ

Will Best Buy have Prime Day deals?

Prime Day itself is an Amazon thing, but it’s no secret that other retailers have been getting in on the action by running their own sales before, during, and after Amazon’s big event. That includes Best Buy. This big-box store has a big online presence and competes heavily with Amazon, so you can expect plenty of great Best Buy Prime Day deals. Better still is that you don’t need a Prime membership to shop on Best Buy — the sale is open to all. Best Buy Prime Day deals also include a lot of Amazon devices, such as Kindle e-readers and Echo smart speakers, that you won’t find at other online retailers such as Walmart.

When do the Best Buy Prime Day deals start?

Amazon announced that its Prime Day sale will start on July 12 and wrap up on July 13, keeping the tradition of being a 48-hour event (it was initially only a 24-hour thing, true to its name, before Amazon extended it in recent years). Prime Day landed in June last year and in October in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic throwing everything out of whack, but it’s back on its normal scheduling for 2022, coming the week after the 4th of July sales.

Of course, there are always plenty of early bargains up for grabs in the run-up to the event to lure in shoppers, and that includes Best Buy Prime Day deals. In our opinion, though, it’s a good idea to hold out for the official sale itself. July 12 and 13 is when you’ll find the best bargains, although it never hurts to see what’s available early. That deal you had your eye on might just pop up at the price you wanted. But whenever you plan to do your Prime Day shopping, bear in mind that these offers go quickly, so you’ll have to be fast!

What should you buy at Best Buy on Prime Day?

Best Buy offers a huge variety of different electronics. In particular, Best Buy is one of the best stores (if not the best) to shop for Prime Day 4K TV deals. It also offers some excellent Prime Day laptop deals for those looking for anything from the latest gaming laptop to a cheap portable device. If you’re thinking of something a little different, there are also excellent Prime Day Chromebook deals, with Best Buy offering some big discounts here, as well.

Simply put, Best Buy is a lot like Walmart and Amazon in that it has thousands of different products and is always keen to discount them during sales events. Whatever you need, there’ll be a discount involved somewhere among the Best Buy Prime Day deals and it’s down to you (and us) to figure out if it’s the best one. Don’t be afraid to compare prices between the retailers to find the best price and deal for you. However, do bear in mind that stock is generally pretty limited during sales so you also want to be reasonably speedy at hitting the buy button when you do see that perfect deal you’ve been waiting for. Drag your feet and you might miss out.

Editors' Recommendations