Best Prime Day Headphone Deals 2020: What To Expect

Amazon Prime Day has served as an excellent time to pick up audio equipment on the cheap, especially earbuds and headphones. The technology in headphones has dramatically improved in just the last year, with average battery life per charge ballooning from just four hours to upwards of six or eight per charge in earbuds. For over-ear headphones, expecting more than 30 hours per charge is not out of the question. Additionally, noise-canceling technology has made improvements in both headphones and earbuds by leaps and bounds, so if you haven’t thought about looking to upgrade your personal audio, there has never been a better time. In addition to personal audio equipment, Amazon Prime Day will offer some of the best deals all year, so make sure you check out Prime Day deals that we think are worth jumping on before they’re gone.

Today’s Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

  • Skullcandy Riff — $40, was $50
  • Anker Soundcore Life Q20$50, was $60
  • Powerbeats 3 — $90, was $200
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $200
  • Sony WH-1000XM3$220, was $350
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235, was $250
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $300, was $350
  • Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 — $390, was $400

There aren’t yet any Amazon Prime Day deals because Amazon Prime Day hasn’t yet begun, and we aren’t even quite sure what date Amazon has selected for the sale after moving it from its normal July date. But if you’re looking for some headphones or earbuds right now and can’t wait, these are the best deals currently available.

WIRELESS EARBUDS

Powerbeats 3

$70 $200
Expires soon
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sony WH-CH700N

$130 $200
Expires soon
Wireless noise-canceling headphones don't have to break at the bank. A fantastic deal when they aren't on sale, Sony WH-CH700N both look and sound fantastic, and last a lifetime on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$140 $160
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$169 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$227 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Newegg
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8

$110 $150
Expires soon
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bose SoundSport Free

$199 $249
Expires soon
The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, delivering bass-rich sound and up to five hours of life from a single charge. Oh, and they're sweat-resistant. Nice.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Bose QuietComfort 35

$279 $299
Expires soon
Succeeded by the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 35 is still one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio and around 20 hours of listening per charge. Neat.
Buy at Best Buy
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Target
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sennheiser Momentum (M2)

$194
Expires soon
There isn't a whole lot to the Sennheiser Momentum (M2). They're a simple set of high-end noise-canceling headphones that do just one thing, but they do it well: Produce fantastic sound.
Buy at Amazon
WIRED HEADPHONE

Beats EP

$91 $130
Expires soon
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum

$178 $300
Expires soon
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. Period. They look fantastic, too. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$195 $300
Expires soon
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
RECONDITIONED, BUT AS GOOD AS NEW

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$146 $250
Expires soon
With water-resistance, wraparound hooks to keep them affixed during intense workouts, and a phenomenal nine-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are a must-have for fitness fantatics.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$234 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$205 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy

What Prime Day Headphone Deals To Expect

Though we like to keep our fingers crossed for deep discounts on the latest products, you might find even better deals on personal audio equipment that is maybe one generation old, but still fantastic. Older products are always treated to the most significant discounts, but there are flash deals of limited quantities that often see discounts down to the lowest prices you can expect.

For example, with Sony announcing the successor to the extremely popular WH-1000XM3 headphones in the new XM4, it would come as no surprise to see the previous generation see discounts as Sony eliminates older inventory.

Though we aren’t sure just yet which headphones are going to be seeing deep discounts, we can guess that there will be a mix of well-known names as well as some great buds you might not have heard of that will still be excellent buys. We’ve been surprised by the performance of lesser-known entities like Earfun, Soundpeats, and Avantree who might not draw your eyes with brand power, but who make great products nonetheless.

So while you should come prepared to jump on limited-time deals for headphones like Apple Airpods and Airpods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Google Pixel Buds 2, Jabra headphones and buds, or Bose over-ear headphones, you might also want to be ready to take advantage of sales from companies from those we mentioned above to 1More, Tranya, JLab, and others. The market is full of outstanding earbuds from a wide variety of options, but also be aware that not every headphone from every brand is good, so make sure to cross-reference sales with our robust library of headphone reviews.

