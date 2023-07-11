If you’ve been shopping the Prime Day deals taking place today, we’re hoping you’ve saved room for some coffee. The best Prime Day smart home deals aren’t complete without considering your kitchen, and for Prime Day there are several great Keurig deals available. These range from Keurig’s single-serve models all the way up to its higher end and more capable models. We’ve tracked down the best Prime Day Keurig deals available today, so read onward for more details on how to score a discount on the right Keurig for your needs.

Our favorite Prime Day Keurig deal

Keurig K-Café Essentials K-Cup coffee maker — $70, was $99

Keurig has become one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Café Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, it will set on a kitchen counter well with any of the best smart kitchen gadgets.

The Keurig K-Café is capable of brewing coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos, all made simply in just minutes. A built-in milk frother is optimized for speed and offers improved performance for any kind of milk or dairy alternative, and a coffee shot for specialty drinks is available if you ever want a two-ounce concentrated shot of coffee. It’s able to brew in 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cup sizes with the push of a button, and a 42-ounce removable water reservoir makes refilling easy and convenient.

With the best coffee makers always offering a great cup of coffee, this Keurig coffee maker stands out with features like energy efficiency and being travel mug friendly. It can accommodate mugs up to 7.2-inches tall, and it’s compatible with the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter. Despite its full range of capabilities, the Keurig K-Café Essentials maintains a small footprint and should leave plenty of counter space left over for other devices if you’re hoping to build a smart home kitchen.

More Prime Day Keurig deals we love

Editors' Recommendations