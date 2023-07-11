More than a decade ago, my first ever turntable was the Audio-Technica AT-LP120, a beast of a direct-drive machine that starts and stops on a dime, is stable as all hell, and couldn’t be easier to use. I still have it, and while I’ve added several other types and grades of turntables over the years, it’s still in regular, er, rotation in my setup.

As far as entry-to-mid-level turntables go, Audio-Technica is one of the best brands out there — we feature several of them on our best turntables list. If you’ve been hemming and hawing over getting a new turntable to kick off your vinyl obsession, or maybe you’re looking to upgrade your starter deck, now’s your chance to get your hands on one of three of Audio Technica’s most popular turntables for up to 29% off as part of Amazon Prime Day: the entry-level AT-LP60X, it’s Bluetooth-enabled sibling the AT-LP60XBT, and the AT-LP120X-USB, a newer, USB-capable version of my trusty old tank that I mentioned above.

The black-colored model of this dependable workhorse of a turntable is currently on offer for Prime Day for 29% off its regular price of $349 (that’s $248.19 if you do the math). So, if you’ve been contemplating an upgrade or you’re aiming a bit beyond entry-level for your first turntable, jump at this deal. Perfect for DJs with its pitch-control slider and forward and reverse playback, the LP12-X-USB is a direct-drive turntable, which means that because its motor is directly connected to the platter, it gets up to full speed (either 33 1/3 or 45 RPM) almost instantly when you put a record. But that’s not to say it isn’t great for non-DJ types. A built-in, switchable phono preamp means you can connect it to a receiver or amplifier with or without a phono input, or a set of powered speakers, for example. The “USB” in its name is what distinguishes it though. With a USB out port, you can connect the LP120XUSB you your computer and use the included Audacity recording software to convert your vinyl to digital audio files. One of the best aspects of the LP120X-USB is that even though it comes with a competent AT-VM95E cartridge, you can easily upgrade it to a much higher-quality cartridge, adding better sound and longevity for years to come.

AT-LP60X and AT-LP60XBT

One of the best budget entry-level turntables you can buy, the AT-LP60X is all you need to get up and running with vinyl records, and currently the black model of it is available for Prime Day for $112, down 25% from its usual $149 price. It’s a belt-drive turntable, meaning that the platter is separated from the motor and is instead spun by a much quieter rubber belt. A built-in preamp with RCA output gives you all kinds of options for integrating into whatever audio gear you already have — be that a receiver, powered speakers, etc. Although it doesn’t have an upgradeable cartridge like the LP120 model above, you can replace the stylus once you’ve played the heck out of it.

Also going for a good Prime Day deal is the AT-LP60XBT, which is the same turntable but with Bluetooth connectivity added so you can pair with a Bluetooth speaker or system if you prefer that. Currently down 29% from its usual $219 price tag, the LP60XBT can be had for just $156. Easy setup and operation is a benchmark of Audio-Technica, and either turntable would be a great entré into the world of vinyl.

AT-LP60X –$112, was $149

AT-LP60XBT — $156, was $219

Editors' Recommendations