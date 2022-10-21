 Skip to main content
These Audio-Technica studio headphones are on sale at Amazon

John Alexander
Young woman wearing the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x with city backdrop.

We’re back with more headphone deals, namely a rare Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones deal on Amazon. The offer brings the ATH-M30x headphones down to $79 from the original price of $109 for a $30 discount. As the ATH-M30x are studio monitor headphones, this gives you the excuse to finally experience studio headphones — with a discount to boot.

Why you should buy the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x

From first glance, the ATH-M30x are pretty standard headphones. They’re black, over-ear, closed-back, and wired. If you look closely, you’ll see that they have a 1/8-inch TRS connector but also come with a 1/4-inch adapter, but nothing too intense yet. The ear cups look (and feel) a bit softer than average and the headband is way more padded than the average pair of headphones, sure, but what is going on inside that makes the ATH-M30x stand out?

The ATH-M30x have 40mm drivers and relay a focused response that slightly favors the critical dialog frequency range. This means that you’re going to be able to hear voices a bit better and can keep a close eye on conversations. This isn’t to say that music and other sounds will die off in the background, but instead contributes to the idea of the ATH-M30x’s focus.

How does this come together with the design of the ATH-M30x to make worthwhile headphones? Maneuverable earcups. For starters, they can swivel at 15 degrees in the “in use” position, granting a low-effort great fit for just about every head. Next, and quite fittingly for Halloween, they can pull an Exorcist and swivel 180-degrees to provide what Audio-Technica refers to as “one-ear DJ style monitoring.” As you can see, it’s all about crisp focus and a design that follows.

So, if you’re interested in having some good studio monitor headphones, why not pick up the ATH-M30x while they are $30 off? Remember, the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x normally go for $109, but for this deal they’ve come down to a friendlier $79 price. And remember, since the deal is on Amazon, you get to take advantage of any Amazon Prime bonuses you might have as well. So what are you waiting for?

