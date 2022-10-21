These Audio-Technica studio headphones are on sale at Amazon

We’re back with more headphone deals, namely a rare Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones deal on Amazon. The offer brings the ATH-M30x headphones down to $79 from the original price of $109 for a $30 discount. As the ATH-M30x are studio monitor headphones, this gives you the excuse to finally experience studio headphones — with a discount to boot.

Why you should buy the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x

From first glance, the ATH-M30x are pretty standard headphones. They’re black, over-ear, closed-back, and wired. If you look closely, you’ll see that they have a 1/8-inch TRS connector but also come with a 1/4-inch adapter, but nothing too intense yet. The ear cups look (and feel) a bit softer than average and the headband is way more padded than the average pair of headphones, sure, but what is going on inside that makes the ATH-M30x stand out?

The ATH-M30x have 40mm drivers and relay a focused response that slightly favors the critical dialog frequency range. This means that you’re going to be able to hear voices a bit better and can keep a close eye on conversations. This isn’t to say that music and other sounds will die off in the background, but instead contributes to the idea of the ATH-M30x’s focus.

How does this come together with the design of the ATH-M30x to make worthwhile headphones? Maneuverable earcups. For starters, they can swivel at 15 degrees in the “in use” position, granting a low-effort great fit for just about every head. Next, and quite fittingly for Halloween, they can pull an Exorcist and swivel 180-degrees to provide what Audio-Technica refers to as “one-ear DJ style monitoring.” As you can see, it’s all about crisp focus and a design that follows.

So, if you’re interested in having some good studio monitor headphones, why not pick up the ATH-M30x while they are $30 off? Remember, the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x normally go for $109, but for this deal they’ve come down to a friendlier $79 price. And remember, since the deal is on Amazon, you get to take advantage of any Amazon Prime bonuses you might have as well. So what are you waiting for?

Editors' Recommendations