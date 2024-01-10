 Skip to main content
Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones are $100 off today

For those who are thinking about buying new wireless headphones, it will be tough to recommend something other than the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially since they’re on sale from Amazon with a $100 discount. Instead of $400, the noise-canceling headphones will be yours for just $300, in one of the most attractive headphone deals that we’ve seen so far in the new year. These wildly popular wireless headphones are always in high demand though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately as we don’t know when it expires.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 sit on top of our list of the best headphones, and are also features in our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones. You’ll enjoy excellent sound and call quality with these wireless headphones, in addition to top-class active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block all unwanted sound so you can focus on the videos that you’re watching or the music that you’re listening to. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also features Bluetooth multipoint technology, which will allow the wireless headphones to connect to several devices at the same time so you can quickly switch between them.

With the ultra-comfortable and lightweight design of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you won’t mind wearing them for hours at a time, which will maximize their battery life of up to 30 hours from a full charge. If their battery gets depleted in the middle of the day, just 3 minutes of charging will give you back 3 hours of usage. The wireless headphones also come with touch controls and hands-free voice assistant access for your convenience.

You simply won’t regret buying the Sony WH-1000XM5, as they’re the complete package when it comes to wireless headphones. It’s hard to believe, but they’re an even better purchase right now because they’re down to only $300 from Amazon, for savings of $100 on their sticker price of $400. You need to hurry if you want to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones at 25% off though, as there’s no telling when the discount will get taken down. If you stop to think about it, you may miss out entirely on this incredible bargain.

