Beats headphones and earbuds are up to 49% off at Amazon

By

Beats is one of the most popular brands in the market for shoppers who are looking for headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals because of its stylish designs and top-of-the-line features. Beats headphones and earbuds don’t come cheap though, so you’re going to want to take advantage of any discounts that appear. You’re in luck because Amazon is currently offering up to 49% off on a selection of headphones and earbuds from the Apple-owned brand, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to be quick with your decision on what to buy because we’re not sure how long these bargains will last.

Beats Studio Buds — $80, was $150

Beats Studio Buds
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Beats Studio Buds are wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, which will let you focus on your music, as well as transparency mode, so that you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears. They come with three soft ear tip sizes so you can choose the one with the most comfortable and stable fit, they have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The Beats Studio Buds can last up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include their charging case.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

Beats Fit Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For a more secure fit, you can go for the Beats Fit Pro and their unique wingtips, which anchor themselves in your ear so that they” stay place in when you’re running or engaging in any physical activity. They’re still pretty comfortable to wear though, which will allow you to maximize their battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with their charging case. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, as well as an adaptive EQ mode, and they’re IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance. The Beats Fit Pro are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which enables hands-free access to Siri.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $160, was $250

A woman wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro while working out.
Beats

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are another excellent choice for wireless earbuds that you can wear while working out, with adjustable earhooks that promise stability and comfort and a reinforced design for water and sweat resistance. The wireless earbuds can run for up to nine hours from a full charge and up to more than 24 hours with their charging case, and their Fast Fuel technology replenishes 1.5 hours of usage after just five minutes of charging. The Beats Powerbeats Pro also come with volume and track controls on each earbud, for quick operating while you’re in the middle of your exercise routine.

Beats Studio Pro — $180, was $350

Beats Studio Pro on headphone stand.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

You can’t go wrong with the Beats Studio Pro if you want wireless headphones with rich sound and support for spatial audio. They also offer active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and lossless audio via USB-C with three distinct sound profiles. The wireless headphones come with up to 40 hours of battery life, with 10 minutes of Fast Fuel charging resulting in up to four hours of usage. The Beats Studio Pro also feature voice-targeting microphones so you’ll sound loud and clear during calls.

