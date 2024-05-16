 Skip to main content
We love this Hisense 65-inch mini-LED TV, and it’s $100 off

Hisense U8K Review
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

If you want a new TV, it always makes sense to take advantage of the best TV deals going on at the time. Here, we’ve found a deal where you can get $100 off of a 65-inch Hisense “ULED” TV. The TV is normally $1,000, so that makes the price $900. With this deal you also get three free months of Apple TV+ and a $50 NBA Store gift card, making it an even sweeter time to buy. To find your new Hisense TV at a discount, just tap the button below. Otherwise, continue reading for an overview of the TV’s capabilities, a peek into our review, and a better understanding of what “ULED” really means.

Why you should buy the Hisense U8K ULED TV

The first thing to note about the U8K ULED is that it is not an 8K TV, but rather a 4K. And, to quote our Hisense U8K ULED review on this not being an 8K, “that’s OK”. This is just a quirk of the model numbering system. We’re at the ‘K’s now. This is a fantastic 4K, HDR capable TV with mini-LED backlights and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The mini-LED format allows for precise local dimming, allowing the U8K to portray excellent shadows and sharp contrasts.

As for “ULED,” that’s just another Hisense quirk. If you prefer, you can think of the TV in the same way that you think of the best QLED TVs, which are known for having quality brightness. However, don’t completely let your experience with past QLED TVs be your guide for analyzing the Hisense U8K, our reviewer noted that there was only one other non-OLED TV in his memory at the time that could best the U8K in backlight control when it comes to black levels. In other words, if you’ve been comparing QLED vs OLED TVs and have had concerns about black levels in QLEDs, thinking of this as an “ULED” may really be best.

Should this pique your interests, you can get the 65-inch Hisense U8K ULED TV for just $900 by tapping the button below. Remember, that’s $100 off of the usual $1,000 price and you’ll get access to the best shows on Apple TV+ for three months alongside a $50 NBA Store gift card to compliment your purchase. Finally, though our reviewer found the built-in speakers of the U8K to be acceptable, you’ll still prefer listening to your TV through a soundbar. Snag one on the cheap with these soundbar deals.

Last chance to save $1,300 on the 85-inch Samsung The Frame TV
A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.

Here's a TV that doubles as an interesting design piece -- Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV. If you want to go big with it, the 85-inch model is currently available from Samsung with a $1,300 discount that slashes its price from $4,300 to $3,000. It's still not cheap, but these are the types of TV deals that you should consider if you want to take your home's aesthetics to the next level. You need to hurry if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer though, as there are only a few days left before it ends.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV
There are several characteristics of the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV that you'll find in most QLED TVs. In addition to utilizing a layer of quantum dots to be able to display more accurate colors with incredible brightness, the TV is also a smart TV running on Samsung's Tizen platform that will provide access to all of the popular streaming services. 4K Ultra HD resolution promises lifelike details and vibrant colors, while the Samsung Gaming Hub will let you play video games without the need for a console.

Usually $600, this LG soundbar with subwoofer is $400 today
A frontal view of the LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer combo.

There's an unwritten rule about today's TVs that is sort of built into their construction. Our best TVs are quite thin, often proudly so, and even include pieces that are meant to stick to walls like framed art. As a result, they don't have the thickness to produce the intensity of sound that the majority of us would like to have with our sports, action movies, and even the news. An even worse result then comes: we get stuck paying a ton more for good sound unless we take advantage of the best soundbar deals, like this one from LG which provides a 3.1.3 channel soundbar sound system complete with a wireless subwoofer. Usually $600, you can save $200 on this system today, getting it for just $400 instead. To find it, just tap the button below. Alternatively, keep reading for our take on this system.

Why you should buy the LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer combo
One of the primary characteristics of this 3.1.3 channel, 480W combo is simplicity. From an AI-based sound balance system, that gets your settings right based on the shape and environmental conditions of your room, to one cable HDMI eARC support, you should be able to get by with less wires, less mess, and less hassle. You can even use the soundbar as a more convenient hookup to the TV, passing through your console games and DVR directly to the TV through it with 4K and HDR10 still in tact.

Powerbeats Pro are $40 off at Best Buy today
Various colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.

For those who love listening to music while working out, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are an excellent companion. If you've been waiting for them to appear in true wireless earbuds deals with a discount, here's your chance because they're $40 off from Best Buy. From their original price of $200, they're down to a more affordable $160. You're going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, as the offer for these wireless earbuds may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro
When going through any type of physical activity while wearing wireless earbuds, one of the main concerns is that they could fall out. This won't be a problem with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks that will make sure that they stay in place without sacrificing comfort. The wireless earbuds also feature a reinforced design that provides water resistance, so they won't get damaged by sweaty workouts in the gym or sudden rainfall when you're out for a jog.

