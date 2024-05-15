 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! AirPods Max just crashed to their lowest price of the year

By
A viewer uses AirPods Max headphones to experience Spatial Audio on the new Apple TV 4K
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Headphone deals don’t get much more exciting than a year-low price for something as highly sought after as the Apple AirPods Max. Normally priced at $549, they’re down to $450 right now at Amazon marking a 2024 low. Even during major sales events, these headphones only usually dip slightly lower, so this is a huge deal. If you’re looking for some exceptional headphones for less, this is your chance. Here’s all you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max are best described as the “most fun headphones ever’ which sounds pretty exciting, right? Some of the best headphones you can buy if you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple AirPods Max are a dream to use.

They offer exceptional audio quality with an Apple-designed dynamic driver which provides high-fidelity audio. Its computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software which leads to a breakthrough listening experience. There’s also Personalized Spatial Audio like that you see on other AirPods. It adjusts to your unique ear shape while combining dynamic head tracking so you get a truly personal and immersive experience. There’s also Dolby Atmos support which is perfect for watching movies with.

Related

These are also some of the best noise-cancelling headphones thanks to exceptional active noise cancellation which blocks outside noise well while still allowing you to interact with what’s important around you.

Thanks to the great design, you could wear the AirPods Max all day. They’re designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions so they feel great to wear. They sell out sound well thanks to this. Long battery life of up to 20 hours means you’ll easily be able to wear them throughout the day while the AirPods Max quickly switch between your other Apple devices so it’s a seamless experience every time. We truly adore the AirPods Max thanks to being everything you could need — perfect for music, movies, taking calls, and feeling good on your head.

The Apple AirPods Max are usually $549. As part of an Amazon limited time deal, they’re down to $450 for a limited time only meaning they’re down to their lowest price of the year. Check out the deal now before the price shoots back up.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best AirPods Max deals: New and refurbished for $440
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Shopping the best headphone deals will turn up a number of options from a wide variety of headphone brands, but if you’re interested in what Apple has to offer in terms of premium audio, the Apple AirPods Max are where you’ll want to turn. The AirPods Max are Apple’s top-of-the-line headphones, and while they churn out some impressive audio experiences, they also churn out a hefty price point. With the rumors of AirPods Max 2 going on, you’ll be able to find some decent AirPods deals out there on all models, including AirPods Pro deals. We’ve done that hefty lifting for you, however, and have laid out the best AirPods Max deals below. You’ll find deals on both new and refurbished AirPods Max, but click quickly if one of these deals works for you, as Apple deals can be unpredictable and we don’t know how long these will last.
AirPods Max -- $519, were $549

The AirPods Max are Apple's first attempt at a set of over-the-ear headphones. They got a lot of things right. We love these headphones, even when compared against some audiophile options that prioritize sound quality. The AirPods Max have awesome noise cancelling. Everything Apple learned with the earbud-style AirPods works even better with the cup style of the AirPods Max. Along with great ANC comes a great transparency mode. With a twist of the Max's massive knob, you'll go from complete silence to feeling like you're not wearing headphones at all. The audio on phone calls is great as well, and they pair better with the iPhone than any non-Apple headphones could ever hope to.

Read more
OTC hearing aid sale discounts 15 models, from just $80
Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids

If you need a hearing aid, you’re going to love the OTC hearing aid sale going on at Crutchfield right now. Currently, you can buy a pair for as little as just $80 with up to $500 to be saved on select models. With 15 models in the sale, we recommend you click the button below to see what’s on sale for yourself. But you can also read on while we highlight some of our favorite hearing aid deals. Don’t delay as the deals are unlikely to stick around for long.

What to shop for in the Crutchfield hearing aid sale
With some of the best OTC hearing aids including models from Lexie, go straight for the . It’s currently $799 instead of $849. It has a slim, visually discreet profile with a behind-the-ear fit style. A built-in feedback management system helps reduce high-pitched feedback while there’s a noise reduction circuit which decreases the volume of constant background sounds such as vacuum cleaners or A/C units. It also has level-dependent gain and compression which keeps loud noises from becoming too loud during conversations. The app also provides bass and treble controls along with left/right balance adjustments, and directional focus modes. It’s a really well-rounded hearing aid.

Read more
Best Apple AirPods alternatives for 2024: Bose, Sony, Marshall, and more
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Apple has played a significant role in advancing the popularity and technology of in-ear true wireless earbuds. Their glossy white design has become a recognizable status symbol and they have introduced features like active noise cancellation (ANC), voice-assistant support with Siri, and Spatial Audio for an immersive sound experience.

If you're in the market for new wireless earbuds and considering either the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) or Apple's flagship AirPods Pro (2nd generation), you've likely noticed that all that technology and cachet comes at a premium price. The latest 3rd-gen AirPods cost $169, the most recent 2nd-gen AirPods Pro cost $249, and the 2nd-gen AirPods cost $129.

Read more