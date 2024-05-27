Shokz’s best bone conduction headphones are 22% off right now

One of the best headphone deals for runners is the Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones which are on sale at Best Buy for today only. They usually cost $180 but right now, you can buy them for just $140 so you’re saving $40. The catch is that this deal is available for today only so if you wait until tomorrow, you’ll miss out. If you’re quick though, you’re in luck. Here’s what you need to know about the Shokz OpenRun Pro before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro

When you run regularly, you can go for some of the best headphones but in many cases, you’d fare better with the best bone conduction headphones. That’s because bone conduction headphones mean you can still hear your surroundings as needed such as if a car drives past before you cross the road. They work by using a set of conductors that rest along your jawbone to generate a series of sound waves. Such waves create vibrations throughout the skull and jaw which your inner ears register as sound. It sounds like magic and it kind of is. With the Shokz OpenRun Pro, you get the best of the bunch.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro use Shokz TurboPitch technology which means two units of CoreCushion (base enhancers) are located inside the transducers, ensuring you get premium sound quality every time. Enhanced bass along with crisp and clear midrange to high frequencies mean exceptional sound quality.

Alongside great sound quality, you get 10 hours of battery life with a lightweight and secure fit. A wraparound titanium frame means a great fit throughout the day which is perfect for cyclists or long distance runners. They also have dual noise-cancelling mics for taking calls while the headphones are IP55 water resistant for rain or sweaty conditions. With app support, you can also adjust the EQ to your liking with a choice of two settings.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro normally costs $180 but right now, you can buy the best bone conduction headphones for $140 at Best Buy. The deal is only available for today so you only have a handful of hours to snap up the saving.

