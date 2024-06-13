 Skip to main content
Our favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM5, are $70 off today

With how loud and crowded the world has gotten, having a solid pair of headphones to keep all the noise out can be really helpful. When it comes to active noise cancellation (ANC), our pick for the best headphones on the market is the Sony WH-1000XM5, which easily competes with the likes of the AirPods Max. That said, the XM5s can get really expensive, which is why we’re happy to see this deal on Amazon that brings the price down to $329 from its original $400 price, saving you a solid $71, which may not seem like much, but it’s a great amount for one of the best headphones you can grab.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

There is a lot to love about the Sony WH-1000XM5, and the excellent audio fidelity is one of them. Ironically enough, it has smaller drivers than the previous generation, and yet it still manages to upgrade the audio quality with a balanced overall sound and a surprisingly great bass response that makes it thumpy but doesn’t muddy the sound. Realistically, you can pretty much listen to any genre of music you want on the XM5s, although it does slightly favor those who prefer a more neutral sound rather than something a bit more bass-heavy.

As for the ANC, as mentioned earlier, it’s one of the best in the business since it’s able to easily handle both the din of a busy coffee shop and the sound of a deep rumbling engine, such as on a bus or a plane. The transparency mode is also pretty great, although admittedly, the AirPods Max still edges the XM5s out on that front, although the difference is truly minimal. When it comes to battery life, you can expect an impressive 30 hours or so with ANC on and 40 hours with it off, so it should last you quite a while, at least a day and a half if you’re listening continuously.

All in all, it’s hard to understate how great the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are, and with the deal from Amazon that knocks the price down to $329, they are well worth grabbing. On the other hand, if they aren’t quite right for you, then you can consider some of these other headphone deals, too.

