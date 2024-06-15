 Skip to main content
AirPods Max are $100 off in Best Buy’s last minute Father’s Day Sale

Apple AirPods Max in their protective case.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Apple deals are always worth a gander, and this one is just in time for Father’s Day! Right now, you can purchase the Apple AirPods Max from Best Buy for $450. That’s a $100 markdown from the headsets’ $550 retail, and we seldom see these cans on sale. If you’ve been looking for headphone deals, this is one of the best you’re going to find. 

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

Available in five different colors, the AirPods Max are some of the best noise cancelling headphones we’ve ever tested. These sleek-looking place as much importance on cosmetics as they do performance. With memory foam cushioning on the earcups and a padded headband, you’ll be able to wear the Max for long periods of time without discomfort setting in. If you love listening to music and podcasts throughout the entire workday, Apple has got you covered. 

Speaking of which: The Max’s ANC deliverables are absolutely insane! Whether you’re trying to block out office chatter, airplane noise, or NYC traffic, the AirPods Max are designed to hone in and cancel out the unwanted sounds all around you. But you can just as easily tap into the world-class transparency mode, which amplifies the sounds within your listening space. 

Battery wise, you’ll be able to get around 20 hours of playback with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled. And just five minutes of charging will add an extra 1.5 listening hours to the AirPods Max! The included Smart Case is a godsend for traveling, offering both protection and recharging for the headphones. 

We mentioned Spatial Audio. That’s Apple’s head-tracking tech, and the AirPods Max is one of the best ways to experience it. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad, and an app that supports spatial audio functions, but it’s well worth the immersive experience. Spatial audio makes you feel like your music is surrounding you, and as you turn your head, the tones adjust.

We’ve rarely seen the AirPods Max on sale, so this $100 discount isn’t a deal to put off. And if that $450 price is still too much, you should check out some of the other AirPods deals we’ve been digging up!

