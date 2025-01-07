 Skip to main content
The Beats Solo 4 are even more amazing at $70 off from Best Buy

Beats Solo 4.
For those who are on the hunt for Beats headphone deals, here’s an offer from Best Buy to check out — the Beats Solo 4 at just $130 right now, thanks to a $70 discount from their original $200 sticker price. Since Beats are some of the most popular wireless headphones you can buy, this deal isn’t going to last for long as we expect stocks to sell out very quickly. If you’ve been eyeing a new pair of headphones and want to score some of the best at a more affordable price, you’re going to have to add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

The Beats Solo 4 is the latest entry in the brand’s bestselling line of headphones, and we described them as “a gentle evolution” to the Beats Solo 3 because there’s really not much that needs to be changed. They’re light and comfortable with an ergonomic design and UltraPlush ear cushions so you won’t mind wearing them all day to maximize their 50-hour battery life, and their built-in microphone enables high-quality voice calls and access to your favorite digital assistants.

If you’re set on buying Beats headphones but can’t decide between the Beats Solo 4 versus Beats Studio Pro, our recommendation is the Beats Solo 4 if you want to secure decent wireless headphones for a more affordable price. You’ll be missing out on the active noise cancellation of the Beats Studio Pro, but a lot of the features that make them great are also found in the Beats Solo 4, such as 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio via USB-C, support for spatial audio, and compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. The Beats Solo 4 also has the bonus of working with a 3.5mm audio cable if their battery gets completely drained.

Best Buy is a great source of headphone deals, and here’s one of the best that we’ve recently seen — the Beats Solo 4 for only $130 instead of their sticker price of $200, for a huge savings of $70. The stocks that are up for sale will likely run out soon, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to be quick. Push through with your purchase of the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones while they’re still on sale, as we don’t know when’s the next time you can get them for lower than their regular price.

