This RIG gaming headset is on sale at 50% off — works with all systems

If you just purchased a new gaming system from the PlayStation 5 deals, Xbox Series X and Series S deals, Nintendo Switch deals, gaming PC deals, or gaming laptop deals of the holiday season, we highly recommend investing in a gaming headset. Here’s an offer from Best Buy that you shouldn’t miss: the RIG 900 Max HX at half-price, so you’ll only have to pay $125 instead of $250. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $125 discount disappears, so if you’re interested, you should go ahead and buy it right now.

Why you should buy the RIG 900 Max HX gaming headset

The RIG 900 Max HX gaming headset is featured in our roundup of the best PS5 headsets, but it works for all of the major gaming platforms. It’s actually designed for the Xbox, but it’s compatible with the PlayStation 5, gaming PCs, and gaming laptops through its USB-A 2.4GHz wireless adapter, and with the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices through Bluetooth. With 40mm audio drivers, you’ll fully enjoy the audio of your favorite video games.

With its lightweight headband and earcups with breathable fabric, the RIG 900 Max HX gaming headset is comfortable to wear, but it’s also durable as it’s made of reinforced steel. It’s got a battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge, and once your gaming session is done, just set it on its charging stand so it’s ready for the next time you play. The gaming headset has an omni-directional microphone with noise rejection technology, so you’ll sound loud and clear during online multiplayer matches, and you can access features such as microphone sensitivity and equalizer settings through the 900 Max Navigator app.

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming headset deals should set their sights on the RIG 900 Max HX, which is on sale from Best Buy with a 50% discount that slashes its price from $250 to a more affordable $125. It’s an excellent purchase for any platform, but you need to act fast because there’s no telling when this bargain ends. If you want to get the RIG 900 Max HX gaming headset at $125 off, you should add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.