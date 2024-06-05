 Skip to main content
Every color AirPods Max has a $49 discount right now

For Apple fans who are on the hunt for headphone deals, the obvious choice are the Apple AirPods Max. However, as with every other Apple device, they don’t come cheap, so you should take advantage of any discount that comes your way. Here’s one from Amazon — a $49 discount on any color of the wireless headphones, bringing their price down from $549 to $500. The savings may not look like much, but you might as well take it if you were going to buy them anyway. You need to hurry though, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

It’s no surprise that we selected the Apple AirPods Max as the best headphones for iPhone owners, as they work best with other Apple products. After a quick pairing process, they connect to your device immediately, and it’s very easy to switch from one device to another. You’ll also be able to make adjustments to their digital signal processor through your iPhone’s accessibility section. The Apple AirPods Max will work with Android smartphones, but without these features.

The Apple AirPods Max offer amazing audio quality, which is boosted by the Apple H1 chip. They offer both active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound, and a Transparency mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take the wireless headphones off. The Apple AirPods Max support Apple’s spatial audio technology, and it comes with a Digital Crown for controls, similar to the Apple Watch. They will last up to 20 hours on a single charge with ANC and spatial audio enabled, so they’ll be able to accompany you throughout the day.

Whether you’ve already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, or if you simply want premium wireless headphones, don’t miss this chance to get the Apple AirPods Max at $49 from Amazon. From their sticker price of $549, they’re down to $500, but we don’t think this offer will last long because of their popularity. If you want to get the Apple AirPods Max for cheaper than usual, the only way to make sure of that is to add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

