Sennheiser’s AirPods alternatives are down to $150 from $280

If nothing catches your eye among AirPods deals, you may want to check out the worthy alternatives to Apple’s wireless earbuds. Crutchfield has a tempting option up for sale, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. From their original price of $280, they’re down to a more affordable $150 following a $130 discount. You won’t always get the chance to buy these true wireless earbuds for nearly half-price, so you better complete your purchase for them while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 offer a range of improvements from the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, including improved adaptive noise cancellation that you can activate by tapping the right earbud three times. The noise-canceling feature automatically adjusts to the volume of external sound, which is analyzed by a four-microphone system, and there’s also a Transparency mode that will let you hear what’s going or around you without having to take the wireless earbuds off. The new model also come with a more ergonomic fit and additional microphones for clearer conversations.

Through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you’ll be able to adjust the settings of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in order to customize their sound output. The wireless earbuds can last up to seven hours on a single charge, and you can recharge them up to three times for up to 21 hours more of usage with their charging case. They also come with four sizes of silicone ear tips and three sizes of silicone ear fins, which you can mix and match until you find the most comfortable and secure fit for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

For those who are on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 for almost half-price with Crutchfield’s $130 discount. Instead of their sticker price of $280, you’ll only have to pay $150 for these wireless earbuds, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining in this offer. If you’re interested in getting the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

