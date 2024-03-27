 Skip to main content
Home theater receiver sale: Save on Yamaha, Sony, and more

Sony receiver
Sony

If you’re looking for more than just soundbar deals to spruce up your home theater setup, you need to check out Best Buy right now. Currently, the retailer has a big sale on many home theater receivers with some Sony models available from just $250. There are 27 AV receivers in all in the sale so the best thing you can do is hit the button below to check things out for yourself. However, if you want some guidance on what to buy, we can help. Keep reading while we take you through what you need to know and what you should buy.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Home Theater Receiver sale

Considered to be the best AV receiver for a budget purchase, the is even more affordable right now as it’s $100 off bringing it down to $250. The AV receiver has support for 4K and is Dolby Vision compatible with HDCP 2.2. With 145W RMS power x 5 channels, it can provide powerful sound with surround sound decoders including Dolby Pro Logic II, Dolby Digital, Dolby Vision, Dolby Dual Mono, DTS 96/24, DTS decoder, Dolby TrueHD and dts HD Enhanced Audio Codecs. There’s also built-in Bluetooth while advanced surround modes mean you can pick different settings for different scenarios. There’s also Hi-Res audio support and even an FM tuner if you want to listen to the radio.

For the biggest discount, check out the . It usually costs $3,300 but it’s down to $1,980 so you save $1,320 off the regular price. It has five analog inputs including a switchable MM/MC Phono input and four digital inputs with eARC HDMI and USB ports. It also has support for Google Cast and AirPlay 2 so you can easily stream audio from many different music services.

Another option for future-proofing, there’s the for $600 instead of $900. It offers cinema-like surround sound through its 165W power. It has support for 8K and 4K with two 8K HDMI inputs and two outputs, while there’s support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Speaker Virtualization, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X too. Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping adapts to your environment so you get a truly immersive experience. It even works with Sonos which is perfect for your home theater plans.

These are just a few of the dozens of AV receivers available in the Best Buy home theater receiver sale right now. There are some big savings to be enjoyed when you buy today and whatever you purchase is sure to improve your home theater.

